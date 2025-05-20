The Cheshire Club is expanding across the county with it’s informal style networking events in Chester, Stockport, Knutsford and Macclesfield

CEO of Cheshire Club Joanna Scott-Aspray

The Cheshire Club has announced exciting new networking locations in Chester, Stockport at Mercedes-Benz hosted by Joanna Scott-Aspray CEO of The Cheshire Club and Macclesfield with a new host for Knutsford local businesswoman Francesca Wharton.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO Joanna Scott-Aspray said

"I’m absolutely thrilled to see our networking events expanding into so many new locations. It is a true reflection of the promise we made to our members: to open doors and create real, valuable connections. They don’t call me the Business Connector for nothing! These events not only create incredible opportunities for our members to collaborate and grow, but they also open up exciting partnerships for us as a club”.

She’s says “This is such an exciting time for The Cheshire Club, and with more venues joining us across the region, there’s no sign of us slowing down anytime soon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Brewer, a renowned talent developer and leadership coach, will be the new host of The Cheshire Club’s Chester event and is looking forward to it. She explained “I’m incredibly excited to bring collaborative business minds together, to spark meaningful conversations, and create an environment where success is shared, friendships are built, and we elevate each other to new opportunities.”

Francesca Wharton who has taken over the Knutsford Brunch Club for the Cheshire Club said

“I run a small business providing social support to vulnerable adults in the community, which is incredibly rewarding and I also plan holidays for those with additional needs too.

I’ve always enjoyed meeting new people and building connections, so I was thrilled when an opportunity to take over as host of the Knutsford Brunch Club came along. It’s such a pleasure to bring like-minded people together in a relaxed setting, being treated to a really great menu, hearing from inspiring guest speakers, and forming relationships that genuinely make a difference in both life and business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I look forward to welcoming more people to our next Knutsford Brunch Club”

The Macclesfield brunch events are held at the iconic Arighi Bianchi in Macclesfield hosted by CEO Sarah Bianchi.

Founded in 2017 by Joanna Scott-Aspray, The Cheshire Club was established by the renowned Visibility & Growth Mentor and creator of the prestigious Crème de la Crème Cheshire Club Awards to help and support business owners and entrepreneurs in every aspect of their business. Joanna has played a pivotal role in supporting businesses across the region, helping them grow, expand, and achieve their strategic goals as well as increase their revenue.

Forthcoming events are -

The Brunch Club - Macclesfield 4th June at Arighi Bianchi

The Breakfast Club - Stockport 6th June at Mercedes Benz

The Brunch Club - Altrincham 18th June

The Brunch Club - Wilmslow 19th June

The Brunch Club Chester 1st July

And are held every 8 weeks with no location restrictions or penalties for non attendance for all members. (Non members can attend twice to see if the club is a good match for their needs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting more information about being their own boss and running their own network event in association with The Cheshire Club across Cheshire contact Joanna via the contact page on the website.

To book a future event visit the website below