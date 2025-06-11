The Clean Space wins gold for carbon reduction
The Gold accreditation is a recognition for organisations who have embedded sustainability into the fabric of their business. As part of the accreditation The Clean Space had to measure, quantify, and report on their Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, establish a baseline for emissions reduction targets, and undergo independent verification to ISO standards.
The Clean Space set a number of ambitious goals at the start of 2024, aiming to significantly advance its efforts in carbon reduction, waste management, and sustainable operations. As a result, 71% of their products are now eco-friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic, to reduce waste and environmental impact, and 89% of their cleaning equipment is now energy efficient, (with increased use of battery-operated vacuums and machinery), reducing their energy consumption and environmental footprint.
As part of its wider sustainability strategy, The Clean Space will work towards the Platinum accreditation in 2026. To be an NCZ Platinum certified company, they will have to establish a supply-chain compliance programme, agree a carbon reduction plan, and be achieving year on year reduction in emissions and supplier engagement.
Lauren Kyrke Smith, Head of Central Operations at The Clean Space, commented: “We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint by implementing sustainable cleaning solutions, adopting energy-efficient technologies, and advancing towards a carbon-neutral future. This year, we’ve taken bold steps to lower emissions, reduce waste, and conserve resources across our operations.
“Working with carbon management specialists like Neutral Carbon Zone helps us to accurately measure our emissions and allows us to calculate our baseline carbon footprint on an organisational, operational, and supply-chain level.”
Charlie Mowat, CEO at The Clean Space, added: “At The Clean Space, we are mindful of our environmental impact and want to inspire positive change in the cleaning sector. We recognise that change doesn’t happen overnight, but by taking actionable steps today, we can make a measurable difference for future generations.”