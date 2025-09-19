The five common haircare mistakes that are making you look older

Expert Sam Cinkir has named five common mistakes that could be letting you down

AN expert has shared five common haircare mistakes that can make you look older – from washing too often to not drying properly.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britons spend billions of pounds each year on skincare products in a bid to look younger for longer, but they could be being let down by their hair instead.

Now a hair expert has revealed some of the most common mistakes that can add years to your appearance without you even realising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Cinkir, skin and hair specialist, said: “Many of us take great pride in our appearances but often it’s the little details that can unwittingly let us down.

“And while skincare plays an important part in our daily grooming routines, sometimes its our hair that trips us up and can makes us look older than we are.

“It’s important to be aware of how best to care for your hair such as how to wash and condition it, which products best suit it and how to keep it looking its best.

“A common mistake people make is washing it too often, which can lead to dry, dull hair, while smothering it with too many harsh chemicals can cause visible damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not properly drying it can also let you down, as can using the wrong products for your hair type.”

Five common hair mistakes that can make you look older

Washing hair too often

Our hair gets exposed to a range of dirt and pollutants each day, so washing it is in an important part of maintaining good hygiene and promoting healthy hair and a healthy scalp.

However, washing it too often can lead to dryness, breakage and excessive frizz, which can make it look older.

The recommended frequency varies depending on your hair type but generally it is every two or three days for most people, while fine hair may need washed every day or two.

Not drying properly after washing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet hair can be quite fragile and prone to breakage, so it’s important to use the correct techniques to dry it before you go about your daily life.

Begin by blotting it with a microfibre towel to remove the majority of the moisture and brush with a wide-tooth comb and let it air dry naturally.

You can then finish by using heat tools sparingly, applying heat protectant to your locks beforehand and using a low setting on the device.

Using too many harsh chemicals

Hair products such as shampoo, conditioner and dyes play an important role in many people’s grooming routines, but it’s important to choose wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harsh chemicals can strip strands of their natural oils and weaken their structure, leaving them prone to dryness, split ends and even falling out.

Instead, you could benefit from opting for more natural products that include ingredients such as aloe vera and coconut oil.

Using the wrong shampoo for your hair type

Different people often have different hair types, scalp types and hair concerns, which means there is no one-size-fits-all solution and it’s important to find products that will help you achieve your hair goals.

Hair can generally fall into one of four main categories that have their own needs and demands – straight, wavy, curly and coily. And common hair concerns can include dryness, excessive oil, thinning or colour protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choose the right shampoo that can help you with your individual needs to help keep your locks healthy and looking their best.

Forgetting heat protectant

Many people dry and style their hair at home using specialised tools, but heat can damage the structure of your hair if not used properly.

Failing to protect it from heat can cause damage, split ends and make it appear duller.

Using a heat protectant oil or spray can reduce the amount of heat absorbed by the strand, protecting its natural moisture and preventing it from being damaged.