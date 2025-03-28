The hypersonic plane that can reach anywhere on earth in 90 minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hypersonic aircraft capable of flying from New York to London in less than 30 minutes has been unveiled by a U.S. firm.

The Mach 10 HYPERLINER promises to slash journey times by flying at ten times the speed of sound — or more than 7,600 mph — thanks to a hydrogen-powered propulsion system packing the kind of thrust used to launch a space shuttle.

According to developers Hyperian Aerospace, the zero-emission jet will be able to reach any destination on Earth in under 90 minutes, with routes like New York to Dubai taking just 54 minutes, and Sydney in 1.3 hours.

The plane will cruise at a staggering 125,000 feet and be powered by a combination of next-gen scramjets, rocket propulsion and AI-assisted navigation.

The zero-emission HYPERLINER will reach 125,000 feet, using hydrogen-powered propulsion to achieve speeds over 7,600 mph.

It will carry up to 220 passengers and run on compressed hydrogen, eliminating carbon emissions entirely — making it one of the most environmentally ambitious aircraft ever designed.

On its website, the company said: “Our expertise extends to the design and construction of high hypersonics technologies, including the groundbreaking Mach 10 HYPERLINER passenger jet.”

It’s fitted with four Integrated Turbine Combined Cycle Engines and four Variable Geometry Scramjets, backed up by an Aerospike Rocket capable of delivering up to 400,000 lbs of thrust — the kind of power you’d need to launch a space shuttle, or roughly the combined force of more than ten jumbo jet engines at full throttle.

In the cockpit, smart sensors and an AI-powered navigation system will handle the challenges of extreme high-speed flight.

Equipped with rocket propulsion and next-gen scramjets, the HYPERLINER boasts the same thrust as a space shuttle launch.

The firm is also working on a freight version of the jet, which they say will be able to carry up to 10 tons of cargo to any location on the planet in 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, the company is developing a new generation of vertical take-off and landing aircraft — or VTOLs — under the name SKYLIFT.

The SKYLIFT passenger version will carry up to 50 people over distances of up to 3,000 miles. A freight version, known as SKYCARGO, is being built to handle high-volume loads.

Its SKYTACTICAL variant is being designed for military operations, with enhanced durability and battlefield functionality.

The Mach 10 HYPERLINER, capable of flying from New York to London in under 30 minutes, promises to revolutionize air travel.

Hyperian is also breaking ground in the defence world with its Mach 10 BLACKSTAR NGAD fighter jet, a hydrogen-powered, AI-assisted warplane armed with everything from hypersonic missiles to directed-energy weapons.

The aircraft will also feature swarm coordination, allowing it to work alongside autonomous drones and other systems during missions.

It is also working on the HYPERBomber — a long-range strike aircraft with a reach of 12,000 nautical miles and a payload capacity larger than multiple B-52s combined. According to the company, it’s built to deliver massive firepower at hypersonic speeds across global distances.

Hyperian has even entered the race for space supremacy, developing what it claims is the world’s first space-based fighter jet, designed to meet the strategic needs of the U.S. Space Force.

Its arsenal includes the Mach 15 to Mach 25 HYPERMissiles — high-speed, high-impact weapons that can be launched from aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, or static sites. The top-tier HM3 version has a range of up to 12,000 nautical miles and hits with a kinetic force that could rival a small bomb.

“We’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of possibility, shaping the trajectory of aerospace technology, and forging a path toward a bold new era of exploration and defense in the cosmos,” the company said.

Story by Anthony Harvison (Belters News)

Photos: Hyperian Aerospace