The Mutton’s DEBRA Charity Dinner Raises £30,000 for Life-Changing Research and Care
The exclusive charity dinner welcomed football legend and DEBRA Vice President Graeme Souness, for a night of fine food, inspiring stories, and exceptional generosity.
The evening began with drinks and socialising, before diners enjoyed a superb three-course dinner with wine pairings, crafted by Head Chef Rob Boer and the talented kitchen team at The Mutton. Dishes included Smoked Salmon Crumpet with Cucumber Chutney and Honey Roasted Chicken, Waterloo Cheese Sauce, Broccoli and Pommes Dauphine.
BBC Radio Berkshire presenter and former international footballer Ady Williams led the night’s proceedings with energy and humour, engaging the audience and setting the stage for a lively auction and raffle. Graeme Souness shared moving personal reflections on his journey with DEBRA, inspiring attendees to dig deep and support the cause.
Auction highlights included:
- A five-night holiday to Barbados
- A five-night safari experience
- Personalised artwork by celebrated local artists Autistic Ian andIngrid Berry
- Ringside tickets to DEBRA’s Fight Night
The Mutton owners, The Taylor family, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that the evening was such a success and that we were able to raise so much for DEBRA. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Graeme and Ady for hosting the evening, to our amazing staff, our generous suppliers and to everyone who joined and donated – we couldn’t have done it without you all.”
The generosity of guests ensured the evening exceeded fundraising expectations, with every pound raised helping to support DEBRA’s campaign to fund clinical trials and improve care for EB patients.
“We are so grateful for the generosity and dedication shown by the Taylor family and their guests,” said Kate Guy, Fundraising Event Manager at DEBRA. “The incredible amount raised is a testament to their hard work and the kindness of everyone who came together to support the event. This support means the world to us and will help make a difference to the lives of people living with EB.”