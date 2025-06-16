The rise of fortress homes: Super security in the super-prime market

Yasmin Ulhaq, founder of Glenfield Property Management

In an era when peace of mind is as important as postcode, security has is fast becoming a defining priority for buyers and renters in London’s super-prime property market. Once dominated by discussions of architectural grandeur and interior design, the conversation around the capital’s most exclusive residences now often centres around biometric access, AI-supported surveillance and lock-tight perimeter defences.

With recent headlines continuing to place an unsettling spotlight on London’s crime rate, for buyers interested in investing upwards of £10 million, and renters spending upwards of £20,000 per month on real estate, personal safety and the protection of assets are no longer a consideration, they’re a necessity.

Here Yasmin Ulhaq, founder of Glenfield Property Management, one of London’s most prestigious property management and concierge firms, explores the booming demand for properties with souped-up security and details how security has gone from a discreet feature to a headline attraction.

A layered approach to modern security

In today’s most coveted London homes, security is now designed and installed with the same attention to detail as their interiors.

Many UHNW individuals are now adopting a multifaceted approach when it comes to protecting their home, which often involves blending cutting-edge technology, human oversight and strategic physical design.

These strategies commonly incorporate features including:

AI-powered CCTV: Surveillance has become predictive, not just reactive. Cameras now use artificial intelligence to identify unusual patterns and potential threats in real time, an evolution far beyond standard video recording.

Surveillance has become predictive, not just reactive. Cameras now use artificial intelligence to identify unusual patterns and potential threats in real time, an evolution far beyond standard video recording. Smart alarms: Today’s alarm systems are integrated into the broader smart home network. They can be controlled remotely, synced with mobile devices, and customised to respond to various triggers, from broken windows to movement in a secure zone.

Today’s alarm systems are integrated into the broader smart home network. They can be controlled remotely, synced with mobile devices, and customised to respond to various triggers, from broken windows to movement in a secure zone. Biometric access control: Traditional keys are being replaced by biometric systems such as fingerprint scanners, retina readers and facial recognition. All of these methods provide tailored access for residents and staff while excluding unknown visitors.

Traditional keys are being replaced by biometric systems such as fingerprint scanners, retina readers and facial recognition. All of these methods provide tailored access for residents and staff while excluding unknown visitors. Smart home integration: Security functions are seamlessly woven into the broader smart system. Homeowners can, with a single command, lock all doors, lower security shutters, activate alarm systems and illuminate the grounds.

Security functions are seamlessly woven into the broader smart system. Homeowners can, with a single command, lock all doors, lower security shutters, activate alarm systems and illuminate the grounds. Professional monitoring: Around-the-clock monitoring services ensure any breach is met with an immediate response, often coordinated with private security or law enforcement.

Around-the-clock monitoring services ensure any breach is met with an immediate response, often coordinated with private security or law enforcement. Perimeter security: The focus on security now extends beyond the front door, with ground sensors, thermal imaging and fence-mounted detectors providing early alerts when movement is detected near a property.

The focus on security now extends beyond the front door, with ground sensors, thermal imaging and fence-mounted detectors providing early alerts when movement is detected near a property. Facial recognition and ANPR: Entry points are increasingly equipped with facial recognition technology and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, which helps to streamline access for known guests and flagging unexpected arrivals.

Entry points are increasingly equipped with facial recognition technology and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, which helps to streamline access for known guests and flagging unexpected arrivals. Physical deterrents: Reinforced doors, impact-resistant windows and smart landscaping still play a role in a well-rounded defence strategy.

Reinforced doors, impact-resistant windows and smart landscaping still play a role in a well-rounded defence strategy. K9 security teams: For ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking elite protection, professionally trained dog patrols add a visible, mobile deterrent to potential intruders.

For ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking elite protection, professionally trained dog patrols add a visible, mobile deterrent to potential intruders. Safe rooms: Also known as ‘panic rooms’, these secure hideaways are not only for protecting valuables but serve as safe, secure spaces in the event of intrusion or attack.

Demand driven by rising risk perception

While the capital’s crime statistics can make for unsettling reading, perception often drives behaviour. In the super-prime property market, where buyers often lead high-profile lives, concerns over personal safety and property security carry significant weight.

According to private security firms operating in Belgravia, Knightsbridge and St John’s Wood, inquiries about advanced residential security installations have surged in the past 12 months. Overseas buyers, in particular, are taking cues from international security standards and expecting London homes to offer equivalent levels of protection.

For developers and estate agents, this marks a pivotal shift. Security is no longer an afterthought or a back-page brochure detail, it’s a key selling point.

As London continues to attract global wealth, the demand for secure, tech-enabled sanctuaries will only intensify. And for those at the top end of the market, peace of mind may now be the most exclusive amenity of all.

More information about Glenfield Property Management and its services is available at www.glenfieldpm.co.uk.