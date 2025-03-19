The role of digital health in expanding access to medical care in the Arab world

Despite perceptions of immense wealth, 35% of the Arab world’s 473 million people live below the poverty line, and many struggle with inadequate healthcare systems.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, Dr. Thaier Alhusain, an NHS doctor, founded 6abibak.com, one of the region's largest digital healthcare platforms, to provide free medical and health education and bridge the gap in access to care. His journey from offering online consultations to pioneering telemedicine solutions is reshaping healthcare across the Middle East and beyond.

My first patient as a newly qualified doctor in Syria was an elderly woman in a village near Ar-Raqqah. Her son had arrived at my father’s clinic on a motorcycle, pleading for help. My father asked me to go with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifty minutes later, after a rattling ride, we arrived at their home, examining the frail old lady and administering medication. As I handed her son a prescription, he insisted I accept 500 Syrian pounds for my effort—about five British pounds at the time. I refused at first, but he persisted, explaining that not accepting payment would be an insult.

Dr. Thaier Alhusain is the author of The Syrian Dandelion.

Reluctantly, I accepted, my heart heavy with the knowledge that these people had so little, yet they paid me what they could. That money burned in my hand, clenched in my pocket, as I wished there had been another way.

If only I could have seen her without that arduous journey, without forcing them to part with their money. That thought sparked an idea. I used the cash I was given to buy an online domain—6abibak.com.

Over the next two weeks, my mission became clear: to offer free health advice online. If I could spare even one person an unnecessary visit to the doctor, I would have succeeded. What started as a modest website with fifty Facebook followers quickly evolved into a vast network with over thirteen million people seeking medical guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telemedicine is no longer a futuristic concept but a tangible lifeline for millions of people. As the founder of 6abibak, I have witnessed firsthand how digital health can dismantle geographical and systemic barriers to care.

Dr. Thaier Alhusain founded digital healthcare platform 6abibak to provide free medical and health education and bridge the gap in access to care across the Arab world.

Working from a balcony in Ar-Raqqah city, I was able to connect with patients in remote villages in Egypt and the mountains of Morocco, listening to their concerns and guiding them on where to go next. By leveraging technology, we provided virtual education to patients across the Arab world, focusing primarily on disease prevention through health education.

The dream was to establish an online virtual clinic where patients could receive five-minute consultations with qualified doctors free of charge. The idea was to cover the costs of hiring these doctors through advertising revenue. Then the war in Syria escalated, and for the next two years, my focus shifted to refugees and internally displaced persons.

Conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and Libya have severely disrupted healthcare systems, displacing millions and leaving them without access to essential medical services. According to Physicians for Human Rights, between March 2011 and July 2016, there were 400 documented attacks on medical facilities, resulting in the deaths of 768 healthcare personnel. Every single clinic, hospital, and makeshift healthcare centre I had worked in was bombed, and by some divine protection, I survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I moved to Turkey, I struggled to find others with a similar passion for digital health. And who could blame them? War and trauma are digital health’s kryptonite. You cannot consult a patient who is bleeding to death—you need to be physically present to apply pressure and take them to surgery. That reality hit me hard, and I almost abandoned 6abibak entirely. I was the only one left running it.

Dr. Thaier Alhusain, the founder of 6abibak.com, is reshaping healthcare across the Middle East and beyond.

Then, while working with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in a coordination role, 6abibak became a source of invaluable information. I conducted surveys, analysed data, and used the insights to advise NGOs operating in the region. Later, when I moved to the UK, my final survey focused on identifying barriers to healthcare access for Syrian refugees living outside official camps in Turkey. The findings were shared with NGOs and the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses are leading causes of mortality in the Arab world. Traditional healthcare systems often struggle to manage these conditions effectively due to limited resources and infrastructure constraints. Digital health has revolutionised the management of chronic diseases through remote monitoring devices, AI-driven risk assessments, and smartphone applications that facilitate medication adherence.

In the Gulf region, government-backed platforms such as "Seha" in the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s "E-health" systems have set a precedent in digital chronic disease management. Arab Therapy is another excellent example of a successful remote mental health service provider, based in Jordan yet offering services to Arabic speakers worldwide for a set fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health misinformation remains a major challenge across the Arab world. Social media is rife with unverified medical advice, creating confusion and potential harm. In a recent post by an online doctor, he urged his followers to press on their necks to suppress the urge to cough—a dangerously misleading recommendation with serious health risks. Yet the post had already been viewed by over a quarter of a million people and liked by thousands.

This is 6abibak’s main mission now, despite its limited staffing and resources. We have prioritised public health education by publishing accessible, engaging, and accurate health content in Arabic. From debunking vaccine myths to explaining the importance of mental health, digital platforms have a responsibility not just to treat but also to educate. Digital health literacy is key to fostering a population that is informed, proactive, and capable of making sound health decisions.

Despite its potential, the widespread adoption of digital health in the Arab world faces several challenges. Digital infrastructure gaps, regulatory constraints, cybersecurity threats, and socio-cultural resistance hinder progress. Moreover, disparities in internet access limit the reach of digital health solutions, particularly in underprivileged communities.

To unlock the full potential of digital health, governments and private sectors must collaborate to establish comprehensive regulatory frameworks, invest in digital literacy, and expand broadband accessibility. Strengthening public trust in digital health through robust data protection laws and integrating digital solutions into national healthcare strategies will be essential for sustainable progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital health is not merely a convenience. Rather, it will form an integral part of how healthcare is accessed and delivered. The Arab world has both the appetite and the opportunity to harness digital innovation to create a more inclusive, efficient, and patient-centred system.

As someone deeply embedded in this transformation through 6abibak, I have seen the direct impact of digital health on people’s lives. I am in the process of launching a free medical education app that not only debunks false information but also offers doctors and patients the opportunity to engage in real-time discussions about health matters.

From telemedicine to AI-driven diagnostics and mobile health solutions, technology is breaking down barriers and expanding access to medical care for millions. But this is just the beginning. With the right investments, policies, and collaborations, the Arab world can position itself at the forefront of digital health innovation, ensuring that quality medical services reach even the most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Thaier Alhusain is a Syrian medical doctor, critically acclaimed author, and TEDx speaker, who began his career in Syria during the early years of the conflict before joining Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) in April 2013. He continued with Médecins Sans Frontières until August 2014, after which he relocated to London to pursue his master’s degree in international health at UCL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the founder of 6abibak, an influential online Arabic Medical Journal that has grown to become one of the most widely followed health journals in the Arab world, boasting over 13 million followers. His expertise spans emergency medicine, international health, literature, and advocacy for refugees and displaced communities.

Currently, Dr. Alhusain serves at Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, bringing his extensive experience and dedication to healthcare. His new book, The Syrian Dandelion, is out now.

Story by Dr. Thaier Alhusain. Additional reporting, Anthony Harvison (Belters News/NewsX)

Main Image, Courtesy Dr. Thaier Alhusain