The Skills Network launches fully funded ‘Open Doors’ course for York and North Yorkshire residents

The Skills Network, one of the UK’s largest online education providers, has opened enrolment for a brand-new Tailored Learning course - Open Doors: Confidence and People-Focused Career Discovery, exclusively for residents of York and North Yorkshire.

Funded by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Adult Skills Fund, this 25-week programme is designed for adults who want to rebuild confidence, gain practical life skills, and explore meaningful careers in Early Years or Health & Social Care.

Sharon Chadd, Curriculum and Quality Lead at The Skills Network, said: “This Tailored Learning course is about more than just skills - it’s about rediscovering your self-belief and finding your place in a people-first profession. Whether you’re returning to work, changing direction, or simply doing something for yourself, Open Doors offers a gentle, structured first step.”

Learners begin the course with a face-to-face welcome session at a local venue before moving into one-hour weekly online tutor-led sessions, combined with around four hours of flexible self-study each week. This makes it easy to fit learning around family life, caring responsibilities, or part-time work. Over the weeks, participants will develop digital confidence, communication and self-management skills, and learn about budgeting and online safety, as well as gain valuable insights into real-world Early Years and Health & Social Care roles.

On completion, learners will have the opportunity to progress to a Level 2 standard course, creating further pathways into work or training. The course is fully funded for eligible adults living in Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, and with no previous qualifications required, it offers an accessible route into people-focused careers. Places are limited and expected to fill quickly.

To apply or find out more about eligibility: Tailored Learning - The Skills Network