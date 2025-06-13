The story of JSDR: Breaking down to build a better future

demolition

On the quiet outskirts of Reading, where the countryside meets industry, a family with a vision laid the foundations for something transformative. That family created JSDR Demolition and Reclamation Ltd — a company born not just from a passion for machines and masonry, but from a deep respect for the land and materials that make up our built environment.

Founded with humble beginnings, JSDR started out tackling small demolition jobs across Berkshire and Surrey. But what set them apart from the beginning was a threefold commitment: to safety, sustainability, and service. They didn’t just bring buildings down — they saw value in what others saw as rubble. Old bricks became reused heritage, reclaimed timber found new life in construction projects, and materials that would have gone to landfill were salvaged and repurposed with care.

As the team grew, so did their reputation. From residential knock-downs in Woking and Guildford to complex industrial deconstruction in Farnborough, JSDR became known for doing things the right way — thoroughly surveying sites, managing asbestos risks with trained professionals, and ensuring full regulatory compliance.

They also opened up a second home: a bustling reclamation yard where builders, designers, and eco-conscious homeowners browsed through everything from aged slate roofing to ornate Victorian fireplaces. It wasn’t just demolition — it was a circular economy in motion.

What makes JSDR stand out today is their unique blend of experience and innovation. Their site managers and engineers bring years of industry insight, while their younger team members push sustainable practices, digital surveying tools, and environmental reporting into everyday use.

But above all, it’s their people-first approach that keeps clients coming back. Whether it’s a tight urban teardown or a countryside barn reclaim, JSDR takes time to understand each project, working collaboratively with developers, councils, and private homeowners.

From their headquarters near Beenham, the team continues to expand across the South of England — but their ethos remains grounded: break things down with precision, build relationships with trust, and never waste what can be reused.