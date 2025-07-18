The Well Spa at Bluestone wins UK award, Best Spa for Sustainability

By using green electricity and BioLPG, The Well Spa has virtually wiped out its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, achieving a 99.9% reduction which equates to slashing potential emissions from 92 tonnes down to just 62kg per year.

About a third of the spa’s electricity use is met by solar, including an on-site solar farm, supplemented by certified renewable sources through Ecotricity REGOs. Situated in a purpose-built manor house and named after a 13th century holy well on Bluestone’s estate which today provides almost half of its water, The Well Spa boasts ten treatment rooms, an ice room, the Sanctuary relaxation area and lounge area. A vitality pool set in serene surroundings of the garden courtyard, and suite of thermal rooms - including traditional brick sauna, herbal steam room, marine steam room, and Celtic-influenced sauna - are heated using BioLPG; a plant-based alternative to standard propane which has a carbon footprint of nearly zero.

Further responsible initiatives include seaweed for The Well Spa’s signature Seaweed Bath Experience sourced from Câr y Môr, Wales’ first community-owned regenerative ocean farm, at the end of its use is anaerobically digested to generate green energy and organic fertiliser for local farmers. Bar one treatment which relies on a single use packet the spa only uses refillable and reusable receptacles; any soft plastic bags and wrappers are baled and sent for recycling; and flower beds planted outside the spa are curated to support biodiversity.

Marten Lewis, director of sustainability at Bluestone National Park Resort, said: “Caring for our planet while offering five-star experiences are at the heart of all we do at Bluestone, and for our Well Spa on the resort to achieve a UK award for sustainability is testament to this commitment. Our guests visit the spa for a variety of reasons, to be pampered, for peace and tranquillity, or utter indulgence; and shining a light on all the environmentally friendly work that goes on behind the scenes is set to make each visit all that more rewarding.”

Daphne Metland, founder of The Good Spa Guide, said: “Indulgence and sustainability go hand in hand at The Well Spa. This award reflects the effort and evidence-based achievements that have been made across multiple areas including the responsible sourcing of ingredients for spa treatments, solely supporting renewable energy use, a conscious and effective management of waste, and promoting circular economies, all the while creating meaningful and memorable spa experiences for guests.”

The Well Spa is ESPAs flagship spa in Wales, open to guests of Bluestone National Park Resort and private members, offering a range of treatments led by expert therapists to relax mind, body and soul, including tailored massages, manicures, pedicures, skincare masterclasses and facials using DIBI Milano products. Find out more and book a stay at bluestonewales.com

