Therapy pets bring joy to residents at Bottisham care home
The home welcomed an array of animals including rabbits, cats, dogs and guinea pigs. The residents were thrilled to interact with the animals—petting and feeding them—while the animals themselves appeared to thoroughly enjoy the attention.
Michelle’s Animal Therapy commented: “All of the animals had the best possible afternoon, and I don’t think they’ve ever had so much attention!”
General Manager Geanina Tinca added: “All our residents are fascinated by animals, so we were delighted to welcome these wonderful visitors. It was brilliant to be able to ask the handlers questions about their work and what it’s like to care for the animals. We loved hearing about each animal’s unique personality.”
Hilton Park Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, committed to delivering high-quality residential, nursing, and respite care.