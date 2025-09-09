These are the best UK cities for work and life balance, where you can actually switch off after work

In an age where emails don’t stop pinging and the line between office and home blurs, having a good work-life balance is more important than ever. It’s not just about clocking off at 5pm, but making sure you’ve got time (and money) to enjoy life outside of the daily grind. Affordable living, short commutes, green spaces, and things to do at the weekend all play a part. But have you ever wondered which UK cities actually offer the best conditions for a truly balanced life?

To answer that, the research team at ZOTA Professional Training looked at over 60 major UK areas and scored them on everything from working hours to rent prices, commute times to sunshine levels. It wasn’t about finding the richest cities or those with the wildest nightlife, but rather the ones that hit the sweet spot between earning a living and actually enjoying it.

To make the rankings fair, the study broke the analysis into three main categories: Work Conditions (35%), Affordability (30%), and Lifestyle (35%). Eleven separate factors were included, such as average working hours, coworking spaces per 10,000 people, percentage of remote workers, median income, rent-to-income ratios, commuting times, and access to culture, nightlife, green space, and sunshine. Each factor was weighted depending on how much it contributes to work-life balance, with final scores scaled from 0 to 100. The data came from a variety of sources including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Coworker, Numbeo, Eventbrite, Tripadvisor, and the UK Met Office.

Perth has officially claimed the crown as the best UK city for work-life balance, with a total score of 51.39. People here work an average of 36.7 hours per week, which sits 18th overall, giving residents time to enjoy their evenings. Impressively, Perth ranks 1st in the country for coworking spaces, with 7.63 available per 10,000 people, making it a surprisingly strong hub for freelancers and small businesses. However, remote working levels remain modest at just 2.8%, ranking 34th, which suggests more people still head into the office.

When it comes to affordability, Perth shines. Median income is a respectable £30,468 (36th overall), but what really sets it apart is rent, which takes up just 20.68% of monthly income, ranking 2nd nationally. That leaves residents with extra cash for leisure, travel, or just enjoying life. Commutes are a dream at 14.8 minutes on average, putting Perth 4th in the study, while living costs at £736 per month (10th place) are very manageable compared with other cities. Green space is decent, culture and art events score 14th, and while nightlife (28th) isn’t its strongest suit, Perth more than makes up for it with calm living, easy travel, and financial breathing room.

Chichester takes second place with a score of 49.73, proving that a historic cathedral city can also be a modern model for balance. Residents here average just 35.5 working hours per week (5th in the study), giving them more leisure time than most. Coworking options are fairly strong too, with 1.26 spaces per 10,000 residents, ranking 9th. Remote working is modest at 2.6% (37th overall), but Chichester’s lifestyle perks mean people are happy to step away from the desk when the day ends.

Affordability, however, is a sticking point. Chichester ranks 53rd for rent-to-income ratio, with locals spending a hefty 46.35% of their wages on housing, and the city’s cost of living is also high at £1,226 a month (44th). Yet, what it lacks in affordability, it makes up for in atmosphere. Chichester boasts one of the best scores for green space (53.71 per 10,000 people, 4th overall), a lively culture scene (3rd in events), and a buzzing nightlife (4th in the study). Sunshine levels are also generous, ranking 9th nationally, making this south coast gem a city where the extra costs buy you plenty of ways to unwind.

In third place is Canterbury, with a score of 48.18. The city leads the entire study for shortest working hours, averaging just 35 per week, which goes a long way to improving quality of life. Coworking opportunities are lower at 1.09 per 10,000 residents (16th), and 3% of workers are remote (30th overall), but the city offsets this with its historic charm and lifestyle factors.

Income levels here average £29,162 (46th in the study), and residents pay 41.15% of wages on rent (44th), making affordability a challenge. Still, the cost of living is reasonable compared with London or Cambridge at £1,148 per month (41st). Commutes average 17.8 minutes, ranking 40th, and green space is solid with 29.69 per 10,000 people (18th overall). The cultural scene shines, ranking 11th for events, while nightlife is a respectable 18th. Add in a strong sunshine ranking (8th nationally) and Canterbury proves itself as a city where people genuinely have time to live life beyond their jobs.

Stirling ranks fourth overall with a score of 48.17, almost tied with Canterbury. Like its southern rival, Stirling enjoys short working weeks at 35 hours (4th place), though coworking is less developed with just 0.55 spaces per 10,000 people (34th). Remote work levels are also modest at 3% (31st).

But where Stirling really shines is in affordability. Average income is a healthy £34,460 (10th nationally), and rent only takes up 26.12% of wages (9th). Cost of living is also relatively low at £845 a month (23rd). Combine that with commutes of just 15.4 minutes (11th) and it’s clear why the city ranks so highly. Access to culture and nightlife is solid too, sitting in the mid-teens nationally, while sunshine hours are lower (3.3 per day, 60th overall). Still, with easy access to Scotland’s dramatic outdoors, Stirling proves you don’t need endless sun when you’ve got stunning scenery right on your doorstep.

Edinburgh claims fifth place with a score of 47.92. Working hours average just 35 per week (2nd overall), and remote working levels are much higher than many cities at 5.19% (6th). Coworking is also accessible with 1.18 spaces per 10,000 people, ranking 10th in the study.

On the financial side, incomes are among the strongest in the UK at £36,312 (6th overall). However, housing costs eat into that advantage: residents spend 38.75% of wages on rent (38th), while the cost of living hits £1,353 per month, placing Edinburgh 50th. Commutes are relatively long at 19.7 minutes (56th). Yet Edinburgh shines in lifestyle. The city ranks 4th nationally for cultural events and 12th for nightlife, while green space availability is respectable. Sunshine hours are lower (50th overall), but in a city where festivals, history, and energy never stop, few people seem to mind.

In sixth place is Glasgow, with a total score of 45.48. Residents work an average of 35 hours per week (3rd in the study), and nearly 4% work remotely (15th overall). Coworking access is decent too, ranking 15th nationally.

Affordability is mixed. Median income sits at £33,702 (11th), and rent consumes 34.97% of wages (29th). Living costs are fairly high at £1,187 per month (42nd). Commutes average 18.4 minutes, ranking 45th, but lifestyle keeps the city competitive. Glasgow boasts one of the strongest nightlife scenes (10th), solid cultural offerings (21st), and a vibrant atmosphere that matches its reputation as Scotland’s cultural powerhouse. Sunshine is scarce, ranking 58th, but Glaswegians more than make up for it with warmth indoors.

Manchester comes seventh with a score of 44.17, balancing longer working hours of 36.2 per week (8th) with excellent opportunities outside work. The city boasts the 2nd highest number of coworking spaces per capita and ranks 8th for remote working at 4.55%, showing its growing appeal to flexible workers.

Median incomes are strong at £33,340 (12th overall), though rent takes up a sizeable 43.52% of wages (48th). Cost of living isn’t cheap either at £1,228 a month (45th). Still, Manchester makes up for it with exceptional culture and nightlife: the city ranks 5th in cultural events and 3rd in nightlife options, ensuring locals have plenty to do once the working day ends. Commutes average 17.6 minutes (39th), and while sunshine is limited, Manchester’s music, sport, and cultural scenes make it a city buzzing with opportunities.

Sunderland takes eighth place with a score of 43.30, showing affordability can be a game-changer. Workers average 37 hours per week (50th), but Sunderland boasts the highest proportion of remote workers in the study at 9.02%. Coworking options are minimal, but with so many working from home, that may not matter.

Incomes are modest at £28,770 (49th), but rent is extremely affordable, taking up just 24.61% of wages (8th overall). The cost of living is also low at £620 per month, ranking 5th in the UK. Commutes average just 14.9 minutes (5th place), giving people more time back in their day. Where Sunderland struggles is lifestyle: green space ranks 58th, culture 60th, and nightlife 58th. Sunshine is average at 47th. But for those who prioritise remote work and affordability, Sunderland offers a lifestyle that’s tough to beat.

Hereford is ninth overall with a score of 43.18. Workers average 37 hours weekly (37th), and only 2.5% are remote (42nd). Coworking options are limited at 0.83 per 10,000 residents, ranking 25th.

However, affordability is Hereford’s strong suit. Median income is a respectable £32,500 (18th overall), and rent takes just 26.77% of income (11th). Living costs are relatively low at £739 per month (11th). Commutes are short at 15.1 minutes (6th overall), and green space is abundant (40.72 per 10,000, 22nd). Culture and nightlife are more limited, but with sunshine hours ranking 24th nationally and plenty of outdoor space, Hereford’s appeal lies in its relaxed pace and affordability.

Swansea rounds out the top 10 with a score of 42.12. Workers average 36 hours per week (6th), and just under 4% are remote (16th overall). Coworking availability is low at 0.23 per 10,000 residents, ranking 51st.

Income levels sit at £29,312 (44th), and rent takes up 33.09% of wages (23rd). Cost of living is relatively low at £746 (14th), and commutes are a comfortable 16.6 minutes (24th). Green space accessibility is moderate, while culture ranks 48th and nightlife 42nd. Where Swansea shines is its natural setting: sunshine is stronger here than many UK cities, ranking 14th nationally, and with beaches on the doorstep, locals don’t have to look far to find balance.

Not every city fared so well. At the other end, London sits dead last in 60th place with a score of 25.66, despite having the highest median income in the UK at £61,511. The capital struggles with sky-high rents, punishing commutes averaging 33 minutes, and some of the lowest green space and nightlife rankings per capita. Westminster also ranked poorly (57th), weighed down by eye-watering rents, the highest cost of living in the UK, and long working hours, though it leads for culture and nightlife.

Other cities in the bottom 10 include Norwich (59th), Lichfield (58th), Coventry (56th), Cambridge (55th), Nottingham (54th), and Newport (53rd). Many of these places share common problems: high housing costs compared with wages, longer commutes, and fewer opportunities for culture or leisure. Cambridge, for example, enjoys strong incomes and prestige but falls behind due to expensive rents and costs of living, while Nottingham struggles with long commutes and limited lifestyle perks.

Top 20 list of best UK cities for work-life balance:

Rank City Work Conditions Affordability Lifestyle Total Score 1 Perth 5 4 18 51.39 2 Chichester 7 52 1 49.73 3 Canterbury 3 47 8 48.18 4 Stirling 4 8 47 48.17 5 City of Edinburgh 1 37 37 47.92 6 Glasgow City 2 32 53 45.48 7 Manchester 6 44 14 44.17 8 Sunderland 8 9 50 43.30 9 Hereford 40 10 5 43.18 10 Swansea 10 21 34 42.12 11 Brighton and Hove 13 59 2 41.65 12 Chester 16 50 6 40.69 13 Winchester 25 49 4 40.65 14 Liverpool 12 20 38 40.35 15 Carlisle 34 1 48 40.33 16 Wakefield 36 15 11 39.74 17 Dundee City 26 11 27 39.51 18 Lancaster 44 22 7 39.17 19 Newcastle upon Tyne 21 30 22 38.31 20 York 17 34 26 38.25

Note: With the exception of “Total score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.