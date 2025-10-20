These are the coldest spots in Wales starting with Powys & Blaenau Gwent

Wales's Coldest Communities

Powys locals are set for the coldest winter in Wales this year, according to latest findings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, compiled by home heating experts, SpeedComfort, investigated the lowest average temperatures and average home EPC ratings for each local authority.

Known for its rugged valleys and the Black Mountains, Powys is set to reach average temperatures as low as 0.95°C this upcoming season. As a result, residents are set to feel the cold more than anywhere in Wales, with average home energy ratings in the area the 4th worst across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in second is Blaenau Gwent, with some of the worst insulted homes having to cope with temperatures as low as 1°C. This is closely followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf, which takes the final top spot.

Find out how your county compares:

Across the UK, over a third of homeowners (34%) admitted they are worried about the temperature of their home, with almost four in 10 Brits (39%) concerned for their own and family’s health.

As a result, almost one in five Brits (18%) have even considered moving due to the cold.

Wouter Heuterman, home heating expert and CEO at SpeedComfort, comments: “Each year, residents across Wales brace for the inevitable cold spell. Unfortunately, for areas like Powys, our homes are simply not efficient enough to deal with the plummeting chills experienced throughout winter, with some of us willing to consider a house move just to escape the cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this isn’t often the easiest option, especially for those of us with families. So, if you’re worried about the cold this winter, it’s well worth considering some additional tips and tricks to keep your home as warm as possible this season. To help with this, we’ve created a guide for staying warm without increasing energy usage this winter.”

Full List of Wales’s Coldest Local Authorities Ranked:

Powys Blaenau Gwent Rhondda Cynon Taf Denbighshire Ceredigion Gwynedd Merthyr Tydfil Carmarthenshire Flintshire Monmouthshire Wrexham Conwy Isle of Anglesey Torfaen Newport Caerphilly Pembrokeshire Neath Port Talbot Swansea Bridgend Vale of Glamorgan Cardiff