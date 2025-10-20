These are the coldest spots in Wales starting with Powys & Blaenau Gwent

By Beth Schild
Contributor
20th Oct 2025, 10:05am
Wales's Coldest Communitiesplaceholder image
Powys locals are set for the coldest winter in Wales this year, according to latest findings.

The research, compiled by home heating experts, SpeedComfort, investigated the lowest average temperatures and average home EPC ratings for each local authority.

Known for its rugged valleys and the Black Mountains, Powys is set to reach average temperatures as low as 0.95°C this upcoming season. As a result, residents are set to feel the cold more than anywhere in Wales, with average home energy ratings in the area the 4th worst across the country.

Coming in second is Blaenau Gwent, with some of the worst insulted homes having to cope with temperatures as low as 1°C. This is closely followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf, which takes the final top spot.

Find out how your county compares:

Across the UK, over a third of homeowners (34%) admitted they are worried about the temperature of their home, with almost four in 10 Brits (39%) concerned for their own and family’s health.

As a result, almost one in five Brits (18%) have even considered moving due to the cold.

Wouter Heuterman, home heating expert and CEO at SpeedComfort, comments: “Each year, residents across Wales brace for the inevitable cold spell. Unfortunately, for areas like Powys, our homes are simply not efficient enough to deal with the plummeting chills experienced throughout winter, with some of us willing to consider a house move just to escape the cold.

“However, this isn’t often the easiest option, especially for those of us with families. So, if you’re worried about the cold this winter, it’s well worth considering some additional tips and tricks to keep your home as warm as possible this season. To help with this, we’ve created a guide for staying warm without increasing energy usage this winter.”

Full List of Wales’s Coldest Local Authorities Ranked:

  1. Powys
  2. Blaenau Gwent
  3. Rhondda Cynon Taf
  4. Denbighshire
  5. Ceredigion
  6. Gwynedd
  7. Merthyr Tydfil
  8. Carmarthenshire
  9. Flintshire
  10. Monmouthshire
  11. Wrexham
  12. Conwy
  13. Isle of Anglesey
  14. Torfaen
  15. Newport
  16. Caerphilly
  17. Pembrokeshire
  18. Neath Port Talbot
  19. Swansea
  20. Bridgend
  21. Vale of Glamorgan
  22. Cardiff
