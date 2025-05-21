This Bank Holiday, local GP says walking is a great starting point to fitness, and less intimidating than a run

Gerald is enjoying his walking fitness again after surgery

With National Walking Month now in full swing, and the May Bank Holiday soon upon us where many have more time to exercise, a Somerset GP claims that now’s the perfect time to start a gentle walking fitness regime, whatever your age.

Raising your heart rate for 20 minutes or more once a day can increase your level of fitness, plus walking is the perfect free activity to target cardiovascular fitness and a variety of muscle groups.

Dr Alexandra Moorhouse, GP, Wellsoon Private Healthcare based at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, says: “With many high-profile running events making the news recently many people start to think about taking up running during the Spring and Summer months. However, not over exerting yourself is particularly important if you are unused to running as it can be very tough on joints and it’s recommended to build up fitness levels first! I see many patients who are looking to get back into walking after joint surgery, or are experiencing joint issues and want something gentle to start them off so I ‘prescribe’ regular walking.

“Walking, particularly on a treadmill is easier on the joints than running and there are ways to make it just as challenging as going for a jog. Walking also slows us down and allows us to focus on form, reducing the risk of injury. National Walking Month throughout May is a good starting point to build fitness and is much less intimidating than going for a run. Plus the added benefit of being out in fresh air regularly has positive benefits on mental well-being too.”

For those that want to challenge themselves a little more than just regularly tracking their walking steps, Dr Moorhouse suggests trying incline walking as you start to feel fitter.She says: “Incline walking in particular targets different muscle groups than walking on a flat surface. Typically, flat surface walks work your quadriceps - the big muscles on the front of the thigh. Incline walking engages your core more and what we call the posterior chain - these are muscles like the hamstrings and glutes. It also engages the muscles in your lower legs more than flat surface walking, so more muscle groups are working harder for the same amount of time during an incline walk compared with flat surface walking, which can contribute to improved levels of overall fitness.

Increasing speed and pace of walks when feeling a little fitter can build endurance, Dr Moorhouse explains, “By building on endurance, over time you will be able to sustain a higher level of effort for a longer period of time. This type of interval training is ideal for people who are considering taking up running but are currently less physically active, or for whom running would exacerbate injuries or joint issues.”

Patient story: Gerald is able to enjoy his regular walks again after hip surgery

Gerald Goddard, 82, from Somerset, is over the moon with his recent hip replacement as it means he can get back to the walking he loves around his home county. He says: “Before I had my hip surgery with Practice Plus Group, for over four months I’d been unable to leave the house for my regular walks – or even pop to the shops – due to my hip pain. My wife and I like to walk four or five miles a day but hip pain soon put paid to that.

“Having hip surgery means I can now look forward to enjoying my hobbies again and regular strolls. We love to walk whatever the weather and I am gradually building up my steps. There’s no stopping me.”

