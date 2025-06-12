This Great Big Green Week, celebrate Cheshire’s very own veg success story

In a quiet corner of Cheshire, one thriving business embodies the spirit of Great Big Green Week, the UK-wide celebration of everyday actions to help the planet.

What started as a small veg box scheme has grown into a thriving network that delivers fresh, organic, plastic-free produce across Cheshire, Manchester and Liverpool. There is no delivery fee, no air miles and certainly no shrink-wrapped broccoli.

Groobox is just one of scores of initiatives highlighted during Great Big Green Week. The UK’s largest celebration of community-led action on climate and nature runs until June 15, and this year asks all of us to swap together for good.

The idea of Groobox is simple - swap your supermarket veg for seasonal produce grown just down the road. But the impact is anything but small.

Groobox is helping around 3,000 North West households cut food waste by supporting local farmers and reconnecting with where their food comes from.

Founder and farmer David Fryer said: “I started the business with the purpose of bringing veg-growing back into our county,” he said.

From spring greens and tender purple sprouting broccoli to late summer courgettes and tomatoes, everything is harvested by hand.

Fryer explained: “Having your food grown just a few miles from your home, what could be more sustainable than that?”

When fuel prices shot up, the farm's cost structure did not really change, because as a company they don’t use much fuel.

“Local businesses can withstand world price pressures, which makes it a very sustainable thing to do. There is nothing more efficient than growing food in your own garden or getting a local veg box.”

This year, millions of people across the UK will be taking part in Great Big Green Week. With every veg box delivered, Groobox is a powerful example of how making a small, everyday swap to our lifestyle can lead to big change.

Boosting local business

In the past 12 years, Groobox has grown from one farm in Lymm to three farms in a 17-mile radius from the original land. Fryer added that in the summer, 80% of the box’s contents are the farm’s own produce, and then 10-15% is from local businesses and farms which also grow to the same standards.

For many customers, it’s the first time they’ve felt truly connected to their food.

Sue White has been a customer with Groobox since the business first started. She said: “It was important for me to know that my veg was coming from close by, so there weren't many food miles, and it is nice to have something grown so locally.

“We get a box every two weeks, but all the vegetables last because they are so fresh when they arrive.

“You get much nicer vegetables than you would with supermarkets and you can taste the difference.”

Healthy food for all

“For us, local customers are our lifeblood and we really appreciate having them support us’” said Fryer. “Having a thriving agricultural community is the bedrock of any village or town. It is really important.

“When we first started the business, it was more of the early adopters who were getting a box. When Covid happened, we had a different type of customer coming to us. They were people who like to cook for themselves. They do want vegetables and they do want local produce – they're foodies and families who want to eat more healthily.

“Their values are very much core things that are important: local, freshness and sustainability. Our customers think about packaging, they think about being conscious of choices they are making.”

By putting people back in touch with the land and with the farmers who tend it, Groobox is sowing more than just vegetables. It’s cultivating a culture of care for the planet, for communities and also for the food we put on our plates.

So next time you're reaching for that plastic-wrapped cucumber from halfway around the world, think about what’s growing just down the road. You might find that the most convenient swap is also the most meaningful.

Visit the Great Big Green Week website to find out more about making everyday changes to help the planet.

