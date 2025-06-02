This Volunteers’ Week, Dogs Trust Evesham celebrates hard-working volunteers and appeals for others to join

Every year, Volunteers’ Week enables the charity to shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play and to say thank you to those hard-working individuals.

Dogs Trust currently has 3,800 volunteers and 622 foster carers supporting its work in a wide variety of different roles. From caring for dogs in rehoming centres to helping in charity shops and providing foster homes for dogs in need, there’s something for every dog lover to get involved with.

Dogs Trust welcomes volunteers from all walks of life - anyone over 18 years old with a positive attitude and a love for dogs would be a great fit. Whether fresh out of college, working part-time, or enjoying retirement, there’s a role at Dogs Trust. No previous experience is required.

One of the incredible volunteers at Dogs Trust Evesham is Sem O’Connell, Canine Care Assistant at Dogs Trust Evesham. Sem is a regular and reliable volunteer, always shows up with a smile on her face and is a great support to the staff.

Sem O’Connell and four-legged-friend Harvey at Dogs Trust Evesham

When asked about her volunteering role, Sem said: “I absolutely love coming to Dogs Trust Evesham. If I didn't have to work, I would come in every day! I find the volunteering here extremely rewarding for myself and I am in constant awe of the amazing staff who care so passionately for all the dogs."

Volunteering is a great way to meet people, learn new skills and give something back all while making a genuine difference to the lives of dogs in need.

To find out more information, view details of current vacancies or to apply to be a volunteer at Dogs Trust, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/volunteering.