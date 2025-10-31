These three people have lost a combined weight of more than 26 stone between them.

Collette, Jake and Michelle, who are all from Yorkshire, joined Slimming World when they decided they wanted to lose weight.

They all had great success on their weightloss journeys with support from the group. Read more about them below.

Collette lost more than half her bodyweight

When Collette Calvert first walked through the doors of the Garforth Slimming World group, she carried not just extra weight, but also the burden of doubt about whether real change was possible.

After illness within her family, she decided it was time to do something about her weight and health, something that would help her live a longer, healthier life and be the best version of herself for her loved ones. That decision changed everything.

Fast forward to today, and Collette has shed more than 11 stone which is more than half of her body weight and she's gained a whole new lease of life.

Her Slimming World Consultant Julie said: "Losing over half your body weight is not just about changing the number on the scales; it’s about transforming your health, your confidence, and the way you live each day. Today, Collette is healthier, more active, and radiates the kind of happiness that inspires everyone who meets her and it's wonderful to see."

Collette says: "I'm now much more active, able to enjoy life without getting out of breath, and I can go clothes shopping without feeling embarrassed. Something that once filled me with dread but now brings me joy"

It’s no surprise then, that Collette has been named the Garforth group’s Woman of the Year Winner. A title that celebrates not just her incredible weight loss, but the inspiration she brings to others.

Julie says: "Collette’s transformation goes far beyond her weight loss. She’s rediscovered her confidence, her health has improved dramatically, and she has a new zest for life that’s infectious. She’s living proof that when determination meets the right support, anything is possible."

Slimming World members Michelle and Jake have both achieved their weight loss goals at their Slimming World clubs in Yorkshire. Photos by Slimming World. | Slimming World

Jake was congratulated by a football legend

A Sheffield man turned his life around after losing an incredible 8st 3lbs and earning a place in the semi-finals of a national Slimming World competition. Along the way, he even got a personal congratulations from footballing legend Paul Merson.

Jake Hawkes, 29, was chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2025 Man of the Year competition. He was joined by 41 other inspiring men at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire – and says the whole experience was “unforgettable.”

Jake, who slimmed from 21st 2lbs to 12st 13lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it. I found my local Slimming World group after a friend of mine received a leaflet through their door and we decided to join together in a three.

"I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone. Everyone there understood exactly how I felt, and the group quickly became my weekly reset. Together we talk and plan for the week ahead and how to navigate situations that may send us off track, and that’s been key to keeping me motivated.”

He added: "I’ve learnt that keeping the weight off long-term isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about being active too and now I really look forward to getting out and moving my body.”

Now 8st 3lbs lighter, Jake says he was over the moon to be invited to the Slimming World Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals.

He says: “My group gave me the confidence to know I could reach my target, they helped me to start to believe in myself and my ability to lose weight right from my very first group, and being here today 8st lighter is unreal. On top of that, being at the semi-finals of the Man of the Year competition, surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable. We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson, who’s spoken openly in the media about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by Jake’s achievement: “What Jake’s done is nothing short of incredible. Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident he is now. He’s clearly made changes he can stick to for life – and that’s what it’s all about.”

Michelle lost weight after being bedridden

When the world came to a standstill during the pandemic, Michelle Lindsay found herself at a crossroads. Years of carrying physical and emotional weight had taken their toll, and her health struggles, especially following childbirth, had become a constant battle.

Despite numerous attempts to shed the pounds gained during pregnancy, the weight continued to climb, accompanied by emerging health issues and a reliance on medication she knew wasn’t sustainable.

It was during a particularly harrowing moment, bedridden with a severe chest infection and struggling to breathe, that clarity struck. Michelle realised how much of her life had been consumed by poor health and how much she stood to lose if she didn’t make a change.

Michelle shared that she discovered Slimming World wasn’t a diet, it was a lifestyle. The plan allowed her to enjoy the foods she loved while making simple, sustainable changes. She never felt hungry and developed a newfound love for cooking from scratch, adapting meals like curries and spaghetti bolognese to fit her healthier habits.

Fast forward to today: Michelle has lost 7 stone and maintained her target weight for nearly a year. She said "One of the most rewarding aspects of my journey has been encouraging my son to make healthy choices too. Together, we've embraced a new way of living as a family.”

Michelle says: "My health has improved dramatically! Since losing weight, I haven’t had a single chest infection, and my energy levels have soared. Activities I once avoided, like walking have become joyful parts of my routine and I'm getting faster each week."

Shopping, once a dreaded task, has become a hobby. Where Michelle once feared trying on clothes as a size 22, she now embraces fashion as a confident size 10. The anxiety has been replaced with excitement and self-assurance.

The pinnacle of her journey came in October 2024 when Michelle reached the national semi-finals for Woman of the Year. Alongside her Consultant Jillian, she shared her story at Slimming World’s head office. Surrounded by 35 other inspiring women, she was honoured to be placed in the top 10 and proudly took home a trophy and certificate.