Tickets on sale for Rutland variety performance honouring Lorna’s Legacy
The event will take place at Oakham School on Wednesday 23rd July. Seventeen acts including singers, dancers, comedians, musicians, a magician and a fire artist will be performing.
Lorna passed away in April 2024, aged 71. She was well known for volunteering and fundraising for a range of charities.
Lorna was a passionate supporter of Supershoes, a small charity which empowers children who have cancer by creating personalised ‘super shoes’ to connect them with their own super powers. Lorna’s funeral raised more than £4,000 for the charity and her family have since collected a further £2,500 from a sponsored skydive.
All proceeds from the variety performance will go to Supershoes and its founder, Sarah White, will be a special guest at the event.
Allan Grey, Lorna’s husband, said: “When we first talked about hosting an event in Lorna’s memory, we all agreed that the focus had to be on having fun. That’s what Lorna would bring to any occasion and we’re confident we have a line-up that would meet her expectations.
“We have been thrilled by the number of performers who have volunteered their time to support the cause. There will be a wide range of talent on show and we’ve certainly ticked the box for variety.”
The entertainment will begin outdoors as guests arrive from 6pm to enjoy food and drinks. At 7pm, the curtain will rise on a packed programme which will be presented by broadcaster and public speaker Caroline Aston and Rutland and Stamford Sound’s presenter and project manager, Rob Persani.
Local audiences will recognise names such as Flying Solo, the D’ukes of Rutland, the Jazettes and The Houndogs. There will be a host of surprise acts and emerging talent completing the line-up.
Tickets go cost £45 each from https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/Lornas-Legacy/the-rutland-variety-performance
For updates on the event, follow Lorna's Legacy Facebook.
Event sponsors will soon be announced. Anyone who would like to become a sponsor can email [email protected].