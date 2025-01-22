Time poor Brits send emails on loo, dial into meetings on dog walk and shop from the treadmill

User (UGC) Submitted

A new, nationwide survey reveals how fast-paced, modern life has become, with many resorting to multi-tasking hacks in a bid to save precious time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relaxing is a thing of the past, as 36 percent of Brits now continuing to work on their phones in the evening, while watching their TV programmes.

A busy quarter (25 percent) have no choice but to send work emails on the loo, while one in twenty (six percent) call their boss while cleaning their house, according to the study by electric vehicle (EV) charging specialists, Roam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So accustomed we are to multi-tasking in the modern age, that one in five (20 percent) do the weekly shop while their EV car is charging, while one in ten (ten percent) work on their internet dating while walking around the supermarket.

Jumping on a team's meeting while looking after the kids (nine percent), brushing teeth in the shower (20 percent) and sending emails on the treadmill (7 percent) are also now the norm, while seven percent have dialled into a work call while walking the dog - and 13 percent have done a full week’s shop during a face-to-face business meeting.

Overall, one in three (30 percent) of Brits are confident they have mastered the art of multitasking.

Over half (51 percent) believe that being able to multitask is essential to modern life, with 42 percent going a step further and saying that modern life is so busy that you HAVE to do two tasks at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79 percent think their life is just a series of tasks, from the minute they wake up to the minute they go to bed, with three quarters (75 percent) feeling they are spinning too many plates and juggling too many balls.

It’s no surprise that 57 percent feel completely overwhelmed by how many things they have to achieve every day - with the average Brit having 12 tasks on the to-do list a day, keeping them busy until 8pm at night.

A spokesperson for EV charging specialists, Roam, who commissioned the study said: “This research highlights that our lives are now busier than ever, so it’s understandable that so many of us are looking for convenient and efficient ways to get all of life’s jobs done, EV charging included.”

“Going shopping or hitting the gym while you’re charging your car is now a realistic part of modern life, giving time-poor Brits the freedom to go wherever life takes them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it seems that the age-old debate about whether women are better multi-taskers still divides the nation as 51 percent say they are, while 49 percent are not convinced.

Despite this, 85 percent admit that splitting their concentration across multiple tasks has resulted in them making a mistake.

HOW MULTI-TASKING BRITS SAVE TIME…

Working / sending emails while watching TV – 36%

Working / sending emails on the loo – 25%

Ironing while listening to a podcast or audiobook – 22%

Brushing teeth in the shower – 20%

Shopping while charging your EV car – 20%

Cooking while helping the kids with their housework – 19%

Online shopping while in a work meeting – 13%

Ordering a take-away while on a work call - 11%

Internet dating while doing the weekly shop – 10%

Doing a work teams meeting while looking after your kids – 9%

Working / sending emails on the treadmill – 7%

Dialling into a work meeting on the dog walk – 7%

Cleaning while talking to your boss on the phone – 6%

Working on your phone, while charging your electric vehicle – 6%

Doing the weekly shop at the gym – 5%