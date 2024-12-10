Tools stolen every 12 minutes: How to prevent tool thefts this winter

nuie

Tool thefts are soaring, with a new study revealing that a UK tradesperson loses a tool to theft every 12 minutes. Longer, darker nights are giving thieves more opportunities to break into vans unseen, with West Yorkshire, London, and Essex among the hardest-hit areas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, Colm Lalor, Commercial Director at West Yorkshire-based bathroom manufacturer nuie, shares his top six tips to help tradespeople protect their tools and gain peace of mind this winter.

Top tips to prevent tool theft this winter

1. Store tools indoors

While it can be a hassle to empty the van each night, storing tools securely at home is one of the safest places to keep valuable goods. When the workday is done, taking the extra 10 minutes to bring in those high-value tools can save a lot of grief – and money – down the line.

2. Create noise with a gravel driveway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gravel pathways or driveways are a smart theft deterrent as the loud crunching noise they produce makes it much hard for an intruder to sneak around unnoticed. Making the swap to a gravel driveway will come at a cost but it makes for a long-term security solution and allows you to park at home comfortably.

3. Equip home protection

Ring doorbells, CCTV cameras, and sensor-motioned lights are all designed to deter thieves. Criminals look for easy targets, so installing even basic security measures can help protect your vehicle from being a prime target.

4. Use decoy stickers

Add a dash of creativity to your van’s exterior with decoy decals like “Pest Control” or similar. These send the message that your van holds nothing of value, making it less of a target. Magnetic decals are particularly handy – easy to apply and remove as needed – and they can even add a bit of humour to your daily drive.

5. Park somewhere safe and strategically

Where you park matters. Backing your van doors against a wall or garage can make it challenging for thieves to break-in. When parking on the street, choose well-lit, busy areas, preferably with CCTV. This small change in parking habits can make all the difference when protecting your tools and your van.

6. Add an extra layer of protection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if a thief finds their way inside your van, an extra layer of security can stop them in their tracks. Store tools, equipment, or other essentials in an lockable toolbox – this creates another barrier, giving thieves one more reason to give up. When it comes to safeguarding your livelihood, a little extra effort to protect your tools can make all the difference.