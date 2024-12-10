Tools stolen every 12 minutes: How to prevent tool thefts this winter
In response, Colm Lalor, Commercial Director at West Yorkshire-based bathroom manufacturer nuie, shares his top six tips to help tradespeople protect their tools and gain peace of mind this winter.
Top tips to prevent tool theft this winter
1. Store tools indoors
While it can be a hassle to empty the van each night, storing tools securely at home is one of the safest places to keep valuable goods. When the workday is done, taking the extra 10 minutes to bring in those high-value tools can save a lot of grief – and money – down the line.
2. Create noise with a gravel driveway
Gravel pathways or driveways are a smart theft deterrent as the loud crunching noise they produce makes it much hard for an intruder to sneak around unnoticed. Making the swap to a gravel driveway will come at a cost but it makes for a long-term security solution and allows you to park at home comfortably.
3. Equip home protection
Ring doorbells, CCTV cameras, and sensor-motioned lights are all designed to deter thieves. Criminals look for easy targets, so installing even basic security measures can help protect your vehicle from being a prime target.
4. Use decoy stickers
Add a dash of creativity to your van’s exterior with decoy decals like “Pest Control” or similar. These send the message that your van holds nothing of value, making it less of a target. Magnetic decals are particularly handy – easy to apply and remove as needed – and they can even add a bit of humour to your daily drive.
5. Park somewhere safe and strategically
Where you park matters. Backing your van doors against a wall or garage can make it challenging for thieves to break-in. When parking on the street, choose well-lit, busy areas, preferably with CCTV. This small change in parking habits can make all the difference when protecting your tools and your van.
6. Add an extra layer of protection
Even if a thief finds their way inside your van, an extra layer of security can stop them in their tracks. Store tools, equipment, or other essentials in an lockable toolbox – this creates another barrier, giving thieves one more reason to give up. When it comes to safeguarding your livelihood, a little extra effort to protect your tools can make all the difference.