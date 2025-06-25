Top climbers from Europe set to compete in Gloucestershire this week

270 Climbing Park is staging a major military climbing competition this week

270 Climbing Park, the most comprehensive climbing centre in the UK, will host some of Europe’s top climbers this week, as elite athletes from across the continent go head-to-head over three days of high-level competition, at the European Military Climbing Championships.

With a line-up of over 60 of the highest-ranked military climbers from the UK, France, Italy and Kosovo, spectators can enjoy Olympic-style bouldering and lead climbing at its very best, from June 24th to 26th. The action builds towards Thursday’s thrilling finals, where only the top competitors will battle for the title.

The competition runs from 10am to 4pm each day; admission is free.