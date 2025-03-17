Top Mother's Day gift guide 2025: Ideas for all budgets.

A mother is in the middle of her two children. She looks surprised as she is looking inside a white gift box with a large blue bow.

Whether you plan to take Mum out for a treat or make her something special, Layla provides all the inspiration you need.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother's Day Afternoon Tea

Let mum put her feet up and treat her to an afternoon tea. Take her out somewhere special or make your own finger sandwiches, scones, and treats. Check out Jane’s Patisserie or BBC Good Food for some recipe ideas.

Appreciation Jar

Mums deserve appreciation, which is a great way to ensure they feel loved and appreciated daily. You only need an empty jar, some cards, and a pen. Decorate your pieces of card and handwrite for that personal touch.

Mother's Day Poem

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell mum how special she is with a heartfelt Mother’s Day poem. If you need inspiration, don’t be afraid to look online for similar poems. Alternatively, think about all your favourite things about Mum and find a creative way to tell her.

Book Tokens and Gift Cards

If Mum’s idea of heaven is sitting down with a good book then a gift card from Waterstones is the perfect gift. This is an especially good idea if you know mum loves books but you aren’t sure what she’s already read.

Personalised Mother's Day Gift

Show mum just how well you know her with a personalised Mother’s Day gift. From a personalised mug for her to enjoy a cuppa, a personalised journal to encourage mindfulness or a homemade Mother’s Day card, she’s sure to love the added personal touch.

Mother's Day Meal

Take Mum out for the evening for a delicious Mother’s Day meal. Whether it’s a traditional Sunday roast at your local pub, a brunch at your closest farm shop cafe, or her favourite restaurant, you’ll have a great opportunity for quality time over a quality meal.

Satin Pillowcase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those mums who love all things beauty, a satin pillowcase is ideal. Not only are satin pillowcases great for preventing hair breakage and reducing frizz, but they’re also good for the skin, so Mum can feel and look her best.

Mother's Day Flowers

Whether you’re up for some wildflower picking, or you’re looking for a beautiful supermarket bouquet, you’re sure to make mum feel blooming lovely. Not going to see Mum on Mother’s Day? No problem - opt for letterbox flowers for the perfect way to surprise Mum on her special day.

Photo Book

Make your favourite memories last a lifetime with a Photo Book from PhotoBox. You and Mum can have a flick-through together on Mother’s Day to reminisce on your happiest moments together, and if she’s ever feeling down, it’ll surely put a smile on her face.

Pyjamas

Give mum that fresh pyjama feeling with a new pair of pyjamas. From smooth silk pjs that are perfect after a warm bath, to adorable floral pjs that just scream spring, mum will love wearing them while cosying up in front of the telly with a cuppa.

Mother’s Day Hamper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fill your hamper with all of Mum’s favourite things. From fluffy socks, chocolate, and tea, to bath bombs, crackers, and cheese & wine, what’s not to love with a basket full of appreciation for mum this Mother’s Day?

Bubble Bath

Give mum a well-deserved at-home pamper night with some luxury bubble bath From Sanctuary, and The White Company, to LUSH, and The Body Shop, she’s sure to adore the aromatic scents while she finds her inner zen. Don’t forget to add a discount code to save yourself some money on Mum’s treats.

Mother’s Day Jewellery

You can’t go wrong with an item of jewellery for Mother’s Day this year. Whatever her style, she’s sure to adore a new necklace or a pair of earrings. Find out whether she prefers gold or silver jewellery and add a little sparkle to her day.

Mother’s Day Breakfast

Set your alarm and surprise Mum with her favourite breakfast in bed. Whether it’s heart-shaped pancakes with strawberries, and avocado smash on toast, or a classic full English, she’ll love indulging in the feast you’ve made for her.

Mother’s Day Spa Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treat Mum to a well-earned and probably well-overdue trip to the spa. What’s not to love - from steam rooms, saunas, and a relaxing dip in the pool, she’ll appreciate a day to truly relax. What’s more, why not pay for yourself to go too and enjoy a day out together? And if a spa date isn’t Mum’s cup of tea why not opt for an alternative experience day?

If you are a student, don’t forget you can save money on purchases you make by using a discount code. Check out the student discounts via MyVoucherCodes. There are savings to be made from hundreds of high street and online retailers.