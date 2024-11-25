Topps Launch New F1 Chrome Set featuring Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen and more

Lando Norris F1 Chrome

F1 Chrome gives fans a chance to collect cards featuring current F1 stars like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Topps, the premier trading card brand of Fanatics Collectibles, has unveiled their long-awaited F1 Chrome trading card collection. The epic new collection is now available to purchase in all good retailers and at Topps.com, just in time for the nail-biting end to the 2024 F1 season.

Perfect for both newcomers and seasoned collectors, this collection brings together the thrill of F1 racing with the excitement of hobby collecting; offering fans unique opportunities to own high-quality cards featuring legends of the sport including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso alongside fan favourites such as Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Oscar Piastri.

The special editions and rarities available across the collection include limited variables like Rainbow-coloured Refractors, Black Refractors, Black and White RayWave Refractors, short print inserts, exclusive autograph cards, limited numbered runs and Sapphire Parallels. The packs will also feature ultra-rare cards like Lewis Hamilton’s final Chrome cards at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS and Carlos Sainz’ final Chrome cards at Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Rainbow Refractors: Collect a range of beautifully designed refractor cards featuring the sport's top names, including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc

Rare Inserts: Be on the lookout for Short Print (SP) and Super Short Print (SSP) Case Hit Inserts such as Inside Trax, Futuro, The Grid, and Ultrasonic

Exclusive Autographs: Collect signed cards from an elite group of drivers across Formula 1® , Formula 2™ , and F1® Legends. This includes autographs from:-F1® Stars: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris-F2™ Rising Stars: Oliver Bearman, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Isack Hadjar-F1® Legends: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and David Coulthard

Hamilton’s Final Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Chrome Card: Own a piece of history with Lewis Hamilton's final Chrome card as a Silver Arrows driver, ahead of his move to the Scuderia.

F2™ Future Stars: Collect cards from rising talents Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, soon to make their mark in F1® . The Topps F1® Chrome Collection offers a range of formats for collectors of all levels:

Hobby Boxes: $250 – Includes exclusive refractors, autographs, and inserts.

Qualifying Lap Boxes: $80 – Accessible packs with refractors and inserts.

Sapphire Boxes: $400 – Featuring Sapphire parallels and premium autographs.

Value Boxes: $30 – Affordable option for collectors with refractors and inserts.

LogoFractor Mega Boxes: $50 – Includes 8 exclusive LogoFractor refractors.

Whether you're new to the world of collecting or an established hobbyist, the 2024 Topps F1 Chrome Collection offers a thrilling combination of high-end design, rare inserts, and autographs from today’s F1 heroes and legends of the past. This collection promises to be a must-have for every F1 fan and collector.