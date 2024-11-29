The Mission Christmas TransPennine Express train

TPE unwraps Christmas train to support Mission Christmas TransPennine Express is spreading festive cheer across its network with the unwrapping of a special Christmas train, designed to raise awareness and support for Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal.

The train company aims to inspire customers to get involved with the campaign, which supports disadvantaged children across the UK who may otherwise go without gifts this holiday season and will run across the train operator’s network until early next year.

The eye-catching design appears on one of TPE’s Class 185 trains and features vibrant seasonal imagery, with Santa being guided by his reindeers.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience and Transformation Director at TPE said: “We’re delighted to support Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal this year. Our festive train brings the spirit of Christmas to life and serves as a reminder to help those in need.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience and Transformation Director and Jess Rigby from Cash for Kids

“We hope the festive design encourages our customers to take part in this vital campaign and help make Christmas special for children across the UK.

“Customers can keep an eye out for the special festive train while making their journeys.”

Lauren Baxter, Cash for Kids Partnership Manager, said “Once again as cost-of-living pressures continues to hit families across the UK, we are anticipating a huge level of demand for support. This year-to-date application levels are already over 20% higher than in 2023.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with TransPennine Express this year. The festive train wrap will drive great awareness for Mission Christmas, and we are delighted that staff are also supporting by wearing Christmas jumpers throughout December to support the cause.”

The Mission Christmas TransPennine Express train

“A huge thank you to everyone at TransPennine Express.”

Mission Christmas encourages people to buy an extra gift for a disadvantaged child, helping to ensure that no child wakes up without a present on Christmas morning.

Cash for Kids, the charity behind the initiative, works to support children affected by poverty, illness, neglect, or additional needs.

The charity, who have bases across the North and Scotland support many children every year across the TPE network who face a tough Christmas, with some waking up without gifts.

This year, Mission Christmas aims to provide presents for 300,000 children, ensuring they don’t miss out on the magic of the season.

The train operator is also supporting the campaign internally this year with its colleagues by encouraging them to sign up for Christmas jumper day and to donate to the cause.

As the vibrant train moves around the network, it will act as a visual reminder to get involved and support the appeal.

Customers can easily contribute to the campaign by purchasing an extra gift or making a cash donation to Mission Christmas by visiting cashforkids.org.uk/mission.