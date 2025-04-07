Transform the lives of rescue dogs in the return of Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s fundraising initiative – 60 Miles in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of the digital fundraising challenge, 60 Miles in May. The charity is once again asking its supporters to move their way to raise vital funds for rescue dogs in need, offering an exciting opportunity to make a difference while staying active.

Participants have freedom in how they choose to complete the 60 miles, whether that’s walking, running, cycling, or even swimming. This exciting challenge adapts to personal fitness styles and preferences, making it achievable for everyone from fitness enthusiasts to casual movers. From as little as two miles per day, every movement will directly support the work Jerry Green Dog Rescue does.

Registration for the challenge is quick, simple, and accessible nationwide. Participants can easily register online, set up a fundraising page, and share with friends and family to help raise funds for Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s important cause. And don’t worry, you won’t be alone in this challenge. The Charity has created a dedicated Facebook page where participants and supporters can celebrate success and encourage each other along the journey, transforming the challenge from a personal achievement into a collective effort to make a lasting difference.

To celebrate milestone achievements throughout the challenge, enticing fundraising rewards have been designed to motivate participants. A tracker T-shirt will be awarded to all participants who raise £30, which is perfect for tracking progress throughout the month. A sleek 60 Miles in May water bottle will be earned once £250 has been raised, and all participants will receive an exclusive medal and certificate of appreciation upon completion of the challenge.

Fundraising rewards for 60 Miles in May participants

The funds raised from 60 Miles in May will support Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s work towards its vision of a world where every dog has a good life, and a safe, loving home. Therefore, the Charity encourages anyone who wants to challenge themselves while making an impact to take part.

Kirsty Meecham, Volunteering and Community Fundraising Manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue emphasises the benefits of the challenge, “60 Miles in May is about more than physical movement, it’s about making a positive impact on your own mental well-being while directly supporting rescue dogs in need. Every movement that participants make could change a dog’s life”.

This challenge has been designed with inclusivity in mind, welcoming all fitness levels and ages. Whether participants choose to embark on this journey individually, with family and friends, or as part of a corporate team, this initiative offers a unique opportunity to make a difference for rescue dogs, one mile at a time.

Start your journey by signing up to take part in 60 Miles in May today: https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/support-us/fundraise/challenges/60-miles-in-may/60-miles-in-may-registration/