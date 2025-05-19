Trends and market forecasts for high-end property

As we look ahead to 2025, JamesEdition, a leading international online marketplace that attracts high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury properties and other lifestyle assets, such as private jets, yachts, and luxury cars, share their 2025 trend and market forecast predictions for the field.

Eric Finnas Dahlstrom, CEO of JamesEdition, comments: “As we approach 2025, the luxury real estate market is embracing exciting trends that redefine what it means to live in luxury. Here’s a glimpse into what’s in high demand" — a perspective echoed by tastemakers like DDW, who continue to shape the future of refined living.

The luxury real estate market continues to evolve to meet the demands of discerning buyers who value quality of life, natural surroundings, exceptional design, and well-being.

Health and wellness are now essential components of luxury real estate, with properties offering amenities such as private gyms, infrared saunas, and meditation rooms. These residences are designed to prioritise well-being, delivering an exceptional lifestyle for individuals seeking health-focused, modern homes.

Biophilic design and bioarchitecture further enhance this trend by integrating natural elements, fostering a connection to the environment, and promoting eco-conscious living.

“Health and wellness are transforming luxury real estate in 2024, with 15% of our current inventory offering leisure water amenities, 9% featuring thermal wellness facilities, and 21% including private gyms. Biophilic design and eco-conscious architecture enhance these homes, focusing on balance and well-being. Leading and emerging destinations like Sardinia, Dubai, and Montenegro showcase wellness villas with spa and well-being amenities. This niche is poised for growth in 2025 as demand for health-focused, modern luxury living continues to rise” adds Eric Finnas Dahlstrom.

Luxury fashion and automotive brands are leveraging their influence to enter the real estate sector, developing high-end residential towers globally. Similarly, leading hospitality companies are accelerating investments in mixed-use and residential properties.

The supply of branded residences in the ultra-luxury segment has grown significantly this year, with industry leaders across global markets recognising it as a defining trend in luxury real estate over the next five years.

“Branded residences have emerged as one of the most significant trends in luxury real estate across Europe. Historically concentrated in markets like Dubai and Miami, these projects are now gaining prominence in European capitals and hotspots like Costa del Sol, a leading destination for affluent foreign buyer” comments Eric Finnas Dahlstrom.

The trend is also gaining momentum across the Americas, with branded properties emerging in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean.

High-net-worth buyers will drive demand for bioarchitecture. Eco-conscious features like reclaimed wood, solar energy, and green roofs are becoming top priorities for affluent buyers as luxury homes increasingly blend elegance with environmental responsibility.

A new dimension of this trend is emerging: a growing emphasis on bioarchitecture and biophilic design. Bioarchitecture focuses on sustainability and nature-inspired design, often incorporating biomimicry to harmonize with the environment. Biophilic interior design enhances this concept by fostering a connection between people and nature, promoting well-being through thoughtful design.

Developers embrace bioarchitecture to create homes that integrate seamlessly with their surroundings, respecting and enhancing the natural landscape. This approach considers everything from a property’s shape to its environmental footprint, ensuring harmony with its setting.

This movement is gaining traction in prestigious coastal destinations like Sardinia (Italy), Mykonos (Greece), Cyprus, and Madeira (Portugal). In the U.S., California, Arizona, and Colorado lead the market with the highest inventory of sustainable luxury homes.

This shift signals a new era of design where luxury meets sustainability, catering to the values of discerning buyers worldwide. “We saw an increasing inventory of sustainable real estate in 2024 and expect this trend to grow in 2025. From state-of-the-art energy-efficient systems and an A-rated energy certificate to special architecture and design solutions, these properties offer residents an eco-conscious way of living” comments Eric Finnas Dahlstrom.

Following the presidential election, JamesEdition saw a 30% increase in traffic from the U.S., with notable growth in searches for top destinations.

Popular European locations like Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal remain favourites for expats looking for second homes. Searches for Italy, France, and Spain rose by over 45%, while interest in Portugal nearly doubled, with a 90% increase.

Some destinations, especially English-speaking or familiar “home-like” countries, saw interest triple or more, driven by strong lifestyle and investment appeal. The UK is a leader with 175% increase in searches.

Looking ahead to next year, Europe’s sunny southern coasts are expected to stay popular with wealthy Americans seeking luxury homes and a relaxed lifestyle. Portugal is likely to lead this trend, with U.S. interest doubling in 2024 and spiking further after the election.