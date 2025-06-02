TTC Performing Arts College launches urgent £200,000 fundraising campaign to prevent closure

TTC students in performance

TTC Performing Arts College in Clacton-on-Sea – formerly Tiffany Theatre College – has announced the launch of an emergency fundraising campaign to raise £200,000 by July 2025 in order to prevent imminent closure and survive the upcoming academic year.

The campaign follows the unforeseen delay of TTC’s new BA (Hons) degree course, which will now not launch until September 2026. The delay means that neither new nor continuing students will be able to access student finance in 2025–2026, leaving the college without a viable income stream for the year ahead.

“We’ve done everything possible to avoid this,” said TTC Principal, Phil Gostelow. “We’ve kept our overheads low, fought tirelessly, and built a course that respects and serves both our students and our staff. But the delay in validation means we can’t offer the degree or access to funding that students were promised—and that puts our survival in serious jeopardy.”

The degree programme—16 months in development—is designed as a high-contact, low-overhead, industry-focused alternative to the mainstream model. TTC has consistently offered in-house funding and scholarships to ensure its training remains accessible. But as a small independent provider, TTC now faces a cliff-edge without temporary support.

“In today’s climate, privately funded training simply isn’t accessible to most students,” Gostelow continued. “Access to student finance is vital for keeping high-quality, small-class performing arts training alive. The arts should not—and must not—become a playground of the wealthy.”

Now in its 25th year, TTC is one of the few UK colleges to offer over 34 hours of weekly contact time for 36 weeks per year, with three theatre productions annually. Outcomes remain exceptional: for the fifth consecutive year, 100% of graduating students have signed with agents or secured professional work before finishing. TTC’s bespoke training model is intensely student-focused, investing in every individual.

The college is now urgently appealing to the performing arts sector, alumni, donors, and the public to support the campaign and help raise the necessary £200,000 to fund student places through the 2025–2026 academic year, preserving the college until the degree can begin in 2026.

“This isn’t just about one college—it’s about the future of vocational training,” said Gostelow. “The system increasingly favours large institutions offering one-size-fits-all, low-contact courses. TTC offers a different path: deeply personal, rigorously practical, and built around the real needs of the industry. But we won’t survive without help. And if institutions like ours disappear, the industry will be all the poorer for it.”

