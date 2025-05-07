TV presenter to turn the tide on UK marine pollution with new Big Blue Bag initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundbreaking citizen science project has today been launched to get more people to take part in tackling marine conservation and plastic pollution. HX Foundation launches nation-wide today. The project aims to engage the public in marine conservation.

Broadcaster and Marine Conservationist, Monty Halls, has joined forces with the charity arm of global expedition cruise operator, HX Expeditions, to empower people and communities of all ages to participate in simple, impactful actions that protect local beaches, rivers and waterways.

The Big Blue Bag contains four easy-to-follow conservation protocols, allowing users on the ground to collect vital data on marine health including microplastic pollution, species biodiversity, water temperature, and coastal debris.

Following each individual protocol, data can be uploaded to a global, open-access database through Coreo, a specialised app that is also launching today. This app allows users to contribute to vital research that can then inform conservation efforts in the future and is open to all.

Monty Halls, Founder of The Big Blue Bag, said: “This initiative is about inspiring and educating people, especially the younger generation, to become actively involved in tackling marine environmental issues. The Big Blue Bag offers practical and easy to follow science that can have an impact on tackling marine and environmental issues which are negatively impacting our rivers, waterways and coastal areas. We’re excited to kick-start this initiative and empower individuals to act and make a difference.”

The Big Blue Bag initiative received funding by the HX Foundation, which offers grant funding to global conservation and plastic pollution projects twice a year. Over 1.68 million EUR have been given in donations since the Foundation started in 2015, the Foundation continues to make a positive impact worldwide.

Last year the HX Foundation awarded the Big Blue Bag funding to launch and develop the digital app and production of 50 co-branded Big Blue Bags. The app, Coreo will also be launching today, May 7.

The HX Foundation has been the biggest funder of the pilot project in the UK so far which has also had support from the Isle of Man and RED Paddleboards.

Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX and President of the HX Foundation said: “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with Monty on The Big Blue Bag project. One of our Foundation’s missions is to support projects that help educate and raise awareness about our vital yet vulnerable ecosystems. Initiatives like The Big Blue Bag are a powerful tool for both education and action – we believe the power lies in getting people hands-on and active. It removes barriers and inspires individuals to make a meaningful impact.

He added: “At HX we believe in the power of education and science for all – it’s at the core of all our expeditions and our Foundation grant funding. We see this project as a wonderful extension of what our guests experience on our expedition trips – but now it’s accessible to all – young and old.”

Each HX ship will also carry a Big Blue Bag from this summer, which will also allow their guests to take part in protocols from the North to the South poles in over 250 destinations they sail to.

Win a Free Big Blue Bag

Monty Halls and HX Foundation are now looking to distribute the bags to different community projects, schools or charities across the UK after the initiative kicked off in Stornoway on Garry Beach with a community beach clean in collaboration with the environmental charity, Clean Coast Outer Hebrides.

Volunteers who joined the beach clean were the first to use The Big Blue Bag and kickstart this nationwide effort.

Janet Marshall, Chair of the Clean Coast Outer Hebrides said: "We are thrilled to be the first group to receive the Big Blue Bag. Our islands have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, and our amazing volunteers work really hard to keep them that way.

"With the Big Blue Bag, we have accessible tools to discover and share more data about the environmental consequences of plastics coming into our shores and make an even bigger difference."

Schools, Community and Conservation groups across the UK can now apply for one of the free 50 bags from Wednesday, May 7 by filling out an application on: https://form.jotform.com/251172441288355