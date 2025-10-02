Two dads take on gruelling charity climb for their children

Bob (left) and Damian (right) in their Ama Dablam climbing attire

Two Gloucestershire fathers and long-time friends, Damian Cox and Bob Parkinson, are preparing to climb one of the Himalayas’ most formidable mountains later this month, to raise money for causes that have deeply touched their families.

Ama Dablam (6,812m) in Nepal is a steep, exposed peak that tests climbers with sustained ice, rock and mixed terrain.

The ascent, which begins on October 15, will take 15 days and has required punishing acclimatisation training, with Cox and Parkinson sleeping in hypoxic tents – oxygen-reduced chambers set over their beds – every night for the six weeks before the trek.

For the two fathers, the challenge is personal: they are doing it for their children.

Damian (front) and Bob (rear) training for their Ama Dablam climb

Climbing for Jonty

Parkinson, an award-winning chef and founder of the Cirencester Made by Bob culinary brand, is climbing in memory of his son Jonty, an 18-year-old apprentice tree surgeon whose life was cut short last year in a tragic workplace accident.

“I lost my beautiful son Jonty on the 6th of September last year. That day tore our family’s life apart,” says Parkinson. “His loss was sudden, devastating – and preventable. I believe if a more experienced arborist had been by his side, things might have ended differently. I wanted to channel my grief into something powerful, to create something for my boy’s legacy.”

Parkinson’s ascent will help launch The Jonty Trust for Young Arborists, aimed at improving safety and mentoring for those entering tree work – listed by the Health and Safety Executive as one of the UK’s most hazardous trades.

Damian (left) and Bob (right) pay tribute to Bob's son Jonty

“What young tree surgeons really need is mentorship from more experienced professionals,” says Parkinson, whose fundraising for the climb has so far reached almost £30,000. “My goal is to get older heads on younger shoulders.”

In the run-up to departure, the 49-year-old has stepped up his training with HIIT sessions, long runs and open-water swims, all while running a business. “It’s going to be tough and unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Some of the camps are perched on a rockface for days. But Jonty will be with me every step: I’m taking his picture to the summit.

“We know Ama Dablam will push us to our limits – physically, mentally and emotionally. But we’re climbing with purpose, fuelled by love, loss and the hope that we can make a real difference in other young lives.”

To support Bob, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ama-dablam-climb-for-jonty

Raising awareness for epilepsy and lupus

Damian Cox, CEO and founder of billboard company Wildstone, is climbing to raise funds for Young Epilepsy and Lupus UK, inspired by his eight-year-old daughter, Milla, whose health challenges first appeared in infancy.

“At 18 months we noticed her eyes flickering and that she would drift away many times a day,” says Cox. “She was diagnosed with absence epilepsy, meaning her brain can ‘switch off’ up to 150–200 times daily.”

Not long after the epilepsy diagnosis, as Milla struggled to reach her early milestones, came a second challenging diagnosis: lupus. “As a father, it’s incredible to see the strength and positivity my daughter shows in the face of both of her conditions.

“She’s courageous, with a brilliant sense of humour, and even on the toughest days she doesn’t complain. I’m in awe of how she faces it all every day and she’s inspired me to do something big for other children affected by these conditions.”

Cox, 50, acknowledges he’s not a professional mountaineer, though he has some climbing experience. “Ama Dablam is one of the most difficult mountains to climb in the Himalayas. It’s slightly lower than the really big peaks of Everest and K2, but it’s still an enormously technical climb, so the scale of the challenge felt right. To do justice to the causes, we needed a truly outstanding endeavour.”

Training has meant daily gym work, battle ropes, long runs and altitude preparation. “I’ve been giving it everything to make sure I’m prepared enough to reach the summit,” says Cox.

Damian has already raised more than £45,000 for his two charities and is aiming to reach £100,000.

The climb also seeks to raise public understanding. Epilepsy is one of the most common long-term conditions in young people in the UK. Young Epilepsy estimates the number of under-25s living with the condition is roughly 103,600, or about 1 in 200 children and young people.

Lupus in childhood, while rare, is often more severe than adult-onset disease and can affect multiple organs, demanding lifelong, specialist care. By taking on a peak where every metre is earned, Cox hopes to mirror the daily effort children like Milla make to keep going.

To support Damian, visit: https://givewheel.com/fundraising/8945/ama-dablam-a-dedicated-ascent