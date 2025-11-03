Two thirds of carers are worried about rising living costs: How Carers First can help

There are 5.8 million unpaid carers across the UK looking after an elderly, disabled or seriously ill friend or family member. Of these, 61% are worried about living costs and managing the future.

Carers First are able to help by providing personalised information and tailored support in the way that best suits them.

According to Carers First: “It is common to worry about the financial implications of becoming a carer. This can be particularly true if you need to give up work or if your friend or relative requires specialist care or equipment.

“You might be pleasantly surprised about the financial support that is available for you though. Since it can sometimes be hard to know where to start, we have put together information about the main types of financial support you could be eligible for.”

The Carers UK State of Caring Survey also found that 35% of carers don’t feel confident they will be able to manage financially over the next 12 months, and 28% are cutting back on essentials like food and heating.

Unpaid carers are more at risk of financial hardship in comparison to those who do not provide care and often face additional bills associated with their caring role.

The survey also found that most carers are now cutting back on social connections – which often provide a vital lifeline helping people to balance caring responsibilities with their own wellbeing.

Carers First were able to help Susan, a full-time carer for her mum Valerie who has limited mobility.

Susan first learned about Carers First through online advertisements, and self-referred via our Helpline. Since then, we have helped Susan to apply for a grant with Friends of the Elderly, delivered a food parcel with Medway Foodbank, and made a wellbeing payment for a washing machine, to support Susan in her caring role.

She has expressed how the support from Carers First has made such a big difference and it has meant that they have “not gone hungry and are able to wear clean clothes… [and] improved their physical and mental health.”

She added: “Thank you so much Carers First, you have improved my mental wellbeing. You have also made a difference to my confidence by improving it as you have shown there are kind people out there willing to listen and not judge us.”

If you're caring for someone and want to explore the support available to you, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555. We’re here for carers across Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea, and the London Boroughs of Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton — both in person and online.