u3a - Sharing the human spirit through learning and fun on International Day of Friendship

The world faces many challenges in these modern times, but one thing that remains untouchable is the power of friendship.

Friendship, though it may sound simple, is anything but ordinary. Real connection, trust, and shared positivity between people have a unique power to make life feel brighter and more meaningful. That’s why 30 July, the International Day of Friendship, offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this fundamental and uplifting part of human nature.

For over 40 years, the u3a movement has served as a vibrant social hub for its members. Time and again, members share how being part of u3a has helped them feel valued, included, and genuinely connected to others. Through a wide range of activities, they’ve not only learned and had fun, but also built lasting friendships that enrich their lives every day.

Sue Derrick, Botley, Hedge End and District u3a chair says: “I love being part of u3a, most importantly because I enjoy the company. The activities are great and it’s keeping me busy. It’s nice to meet people from all different backgrounds because everyone brings something different to u3a.”

Neil, Stone u3a, says "When I retired I was an introvert, u3a has brought me out of my shell. I lead the Hawaiian Canoeing group at Stone u3a. I enjoy it for the exercise, the banter and the social side and for the ability to see the wildlife around the lake in different seasons. Joining u3a has given me the impetus to get out and learn more about different subjects. I socialise more now than I ever have done."

Jenny who is a founder member of her Milford On Sea u3a states: "We moved here before we retired and we didn’t know a soul. u3a was the thing that gave me all my friends. Being a committee member was great fun. I enjoyed it very much. There was tea and laughter - and biscuits! We laugh, we make friends – I’ve made so many friends in u3a."

As the statements above demonstrate, one of the key benefits of joining u3a is the opportunity to build friendships and meaningful connections.

u3a places a strong emphasis on well-being, promoting a lifestyle that values happiness and quality of life. Through lifelong, non-formal learning and active social engagement, particularly for older adults, u3a fosters a supportive community and a renewed sense of purpose, enhancing both life satisfaction and overall happiness.

Photo – members of Croydon u3a

For more information about joining a local u3a or exploring their online interest groups, visit www.u3a.org.uk.