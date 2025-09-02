UK Amazing Women Awards 2025 highlights inspiring winners

Woman & Home's Amazing Women Awards 2025 has once again shined a spotlight on women who are making a real difference to communities through their work.

The ceremony, taking place for the third time this year, highlights the stories of dozens of women chosen from across the fields of science, the arts, sport, charity and social work. As you read these stories, you'll realise that ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference. This article highlights the winners and their work, and explains why this initiative is important.

What the Amazing Women Awards 2025 are and why they matter

The purpose of the Awards is clear. It recognises women who are making a difference for others in the face of everyday challenges. It's not just a reward, it's a source of inspiration. This year the Awards are in collaboration with NHS Charities Together, which mobilises support for NHS staff and patients. You may be wondering what impact such awards have in the media. The impact is that when a woman's hard work is recognised on a big platform, it reaches the society and provides support for women

Background and scope of the organisation

Woman & Home is Future plc's flagship lifestyle brand. They started the awards three years ago to bring the voices of women working at the grassroots level to the fore. Since its first year, the platform has reached out to women working in small towns and cities. This year's partnership with NHS Charities Together has helped to bring these stories to a wider audience and draw attention to charitable initiatives that support local health

A glimpse of the key winners and their achievements

Here is a list of winners whose work has made an impact at the public and community level

Amazing Women Awards 2025

Sports Supremo Sophia Warner

Sophia is a Paralympian athlete and founder of the Superhero Series. She runs sporting events designed for people with special needs. When you read their stories, you’ll see how an event can give people confidence and connect them to the community through sports.

Children’s Cheerleader Jessica Bondy

Jessica founded Words Matter, which works to stop verbal abuse against children. Her focus is to change the way we talk to children. You can make a difference by making small changes to your conversations, like choosing your words wisely and listening to your children

Community Hero Kaddy Thomas

Kaddy runs Carers Collective, which provides community and resources to unpaid caregivers. Often, people who work within families feel helpless. Kaddy’s initiative connects and supports them

Business Inspiration Jane Knight

Jane runs the Successful Mums Career Academy. Her work is to help mothers who want to resume their careers after caring for children get back into the workforce. Whether you are a mother or a professional, programmes like these help empower people to be self-reliant.

Celebrity Doing Good: Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna is a dynamic charity fundraiser and has raised millions of pounds for CoppaFeel. Her story shows how fame can be used to benefit society.

Science Pioneer Dr Ceri Lewis

Dr Ceri is an Associate Professor of Marine Biology at the University of Exeter. Her work focuses on marine biodiversity. Her research is a reminder of why science is vital to society and nature.

Charity Champion Judy Dewinter

Judy combines charity work with patient care and research as Chair of the Board of the Royal Free Charity. Her role shows how leadership can make a difference in the health sector.

Arts Ambassador YolanDa Brown

YolanDa is a respected saxophonist and broadcaster. She connects communities through the arts and gives a platform to young talent

Environmental Gamechanger Alison Westwood

Alison is the co-founder of Baobab Bach, which tackles food poverty and food waste in South Wales. Her initiative strengthens the local food system and provides food to those in need

Animal Welfare Wonder Sarah Carr

Sarah is the CEO of the Naturewatch Foundation and is working to improve animal welfare standards. Her work shows that animal welfare is part of society's sensitization

The grassroots impact of these stories

All these winners come from different walks of life, but one thing connects them: making a difference at a local level. When you read the story of a woman who is raising awareness in a school or supporting a small orphanage, you realise that change is possible. These examples show actions you can replicate in your area.

The importance and support of NHS Charities Together

The involvement of NHS Charities Together strengthens the links that connect communities and health organisations. This partnership is not just about financial support. It focuses on stories that improve the lives of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers. Understand that when the media brings out such stories, it highlights people's problems and solutions.

Message for you

You, too, have a voice and can make a difference in your community. These awards bring newer things and inspire you that small initiatives can be the basis for big change. You can contribute by joining a local group, volunteering, or starting a small initiative.

The Amazing Women Awards 2025 is a celebration of women who are the real heroes of society. Their stories not only inspire but also show that the power to change lies in the hands of ordinary people. When you read these stories, you will feel that change is near and your participation matters. The achievements of these winners remind us that big goals can be achieved through sensitivity, hard work, and community spirit