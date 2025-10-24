UK charity sector at a crossroads as donor numbers fall sharply

Charity

A troubling trend is unfolding across the United Kingdom’s charity sector.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) UK Giving Report 2025, fewer than half of adults donated to charity in 2024. Only 50 percent said they gave, down from 58 percent in 2019.

At the same time, the total amount donated still reached an estimated £15.4 billion, meaning that while fewer people are giving, some are giving more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For charities across the UK, this poses a serious challenge. How can they sustain vital services, grow income and engage supporters in a shifting giving environment?

The data highlights several key themes.

Only half of UK adults donated to charity in the year under review, the lowest level recorded since the survey began. Despite fewer donors, the total amount given rose, showing that while some supporters remain loyal, the donor base is narrowing. Charity incomes are under pressure, with more than half of charities reporting static or declining fundraising income over the past year.

Trust in charities remains relatively strong, with a majority of people saying they have confidence in the sector. However, there are worrying demographic signs: younger age groups are giving far less than older generations, meaning the long-term future of charitable giving is uncertain.

The challenge is not that people distrust charities, but that fewer people are stepping up to give. The voluntary sector must adapt to changing habits and expectations if it is to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why this matters for the UK

Charities underpin much of the UK’s social infrastructure. From community support, arts and culture, and health, to education and the environment, they fill gaps that public services cannot always meet. When donor numbers shrink, the ripple effect is immediate: fewer services, reduced staff, limited innovation and less flexibility.

In a climate of rising costs, higher demand and ongoing economic uncertainty, the pressure on the sector is mounting. If the base of donors continues to narrow, every contribution has to stretch further, and every relationship with a supporter becomes more valuable.

How charities can respond

Turning this around will require effort, innovation and collaboration. Here are five priorities that can help charities across the UK respond.

Deepen relationships with donors and supporters: Charities need to move beyond one-off appeals and focus on building long-term relationships. Understanding donor preferences, motivations and giving patterns is essential. Technology can help; investing in donor management software enables organisations to personalise communication, track giving trends and build loyalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By treating donors as partners rather than one-time contributors, charities can encourage sustained support and reduce drop-off. With a smaller donor base, building trust and consistency is crucial.

Diversify income streams: Relying heavily on individual donations is now riskier. UK charities should develop a broader mix of income sources, including grants, corporate partnerships, social enterprises, and community investment. A diverse funding base provides resilience when one source falters.

Funders should also adapt to this changing environment by offering more flexible and longer-term funding, allowing charities to plan for sustainability instead of constantly chasing short-term project grants.

Embrace digital and data-led fundraising: Digital giving is growing, especially among younger people. Yet many charities still lack the tools or expertise to capitalise on this trend. Data-driven fundraising can help charities understand supporter behaviour, target campaigns more effectively and connect with new audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modernising fundraising platforms and improving digital presence are vital steps. Meeting donors where they are, especially online, is key to engaging the next generation of givers.

Collaborate and share infrastructure: Many smaller charities struggle to afford advanced fundraising systems or marketing capacity on their own. Collaboration offers a practical solution. Shared platforms, joint campaigns or pooled resources can cut costs and increase reach.

Partnerships between charities can also build visibility, improve credibility and show donors that funds are being used efficiently. In a competitive landscape, collaboration can be a strength rather than a compromise.

Communicate impact and build trust: Trust in charities remains relatively high, but trust alone is not enough. Donors want to see the difference their contributions make. Charities must show clear evidence of impact, report transparently on how money is spent and communicate stories that demonstrate real change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not just about accountability but about connection. A donor who feels emotionally and practically linked to an outcome is far more likely to give again and to encourage others to do the same.

Why now is the time to act

With donor numbers declining, the margin for inaction is shrinking. Charities that continue with business as usual risk losing relevance and financial stability. But there is also opportunity. Organisations that invest in relationships, modernise fundraising, and use digital tools effectively can emerge stronger and more resilient.

This moment calls for a shift in mindset: from simply raising money to building a community of supporters, using data and technology wisely, and focusing on transparency and purpose.

The UK’s charity sector is at a crossroads. Fewer people are giving, but generosity among those who do remains strong. The challenge lies not only in raising funds but in rethinking how charities connect with people, how they communicate impact, and how they build systems that support sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By deepening engagement, diversifying income, collaborating more effectively and embracing modern tools like donor management software, UK charities can rebuild confidence and reimagine giving for the next generation.

The path forward is clear. The sector must evolve, and if it does, it can not only survive but thrive, ensuring that generosity continues to power the causes that matter most across the UK.