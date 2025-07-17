UK government-funded mobile phone mast upgrades hit 30 mast ,ilestone in Wales

30 government-funded mast upgrades have now been activated in Wales as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) – a programme brokered by the UK government and joint-funded with mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage in rural areas. Across the whole of the UK, 56 masts are now live as part of the SRN.

30 government-funded mast upgrades have now been activated in Wales as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) – a programme brokered by the UK government and joint-funded with mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage in rural areas. Across the whole of the UK, 56 masts are now live as part of the SRN.

Rural towns and villages throughout Wales are benefiting from faster, more reliable mobile coverage as one of the latest government-funded 4G network upgrades were switched on.

It means residents, local businesses and community organisations in areas including Llangernyw, Pandy Tudur, Gwytherin, Cwmystwyth, Llanymawddwy, can now take advantage of better connectivity. These activations also bring enhanced connectivity to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Eryri National Park and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, including Wye Valley and Bryniau Clwyd a Dyffryn Dyfrdwy.

Since the Shared Rural Network programme began in 2020, an additional 34,000 square kilometres – an area equivalent to roughly double the size of Northern Ireland or 4.6 million football pitches – are receiving coverage from all four operators, EE, Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneThree.

These activations also bring coverage from all four mobile network operators to the equivalent of over 2,500 km of roads across Wales.

The boost to coverage has been carried out by upgrading existing mobile masts which previously only connected EE customers and anyone making 999 calls, meaning communities can benefit from improved connectivity without the need for additional infrastructure.

The improvements will enable residents, tourists and businesses to access reliable 4G coverage from all four mobile network operators – EE, Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneThree – helping close the digital divide between urban and rural communities and boosting economic growth across the nations.

Ben Roome, CEO of Mova said: "Thirty new EAS masts are now live in the Welsh hills. For the first time, signals from every mobile network are threading through valleys and reaching a further 2,500 kilometres of road—bringing connectivity to residents, businesses, and anyone passing through. Thanks to the Shared Rural Network, not-spots are shrinking, connections are growing, and more coverage is on its way."

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Funded by UK Government investment, 30 new sites in Wales now have fast and reliable mobile internet access in areas which were previously poorly served. Reliable connectivity improves every aspect of day-to-day life in rural Wales and makes a huge difference for local businesses, residents, and visitors.

“This is an important step forward in our mission to kickstart the economy and unlock opportunity in rural areas across Wales.”

Through the SRN programme, the UK government and the UK’s four mobile network operators have already provided 4G coverage to an additional 280,000 premises and 16,000km of the UK’s roads. The UK government is investing £184 million to upgrade Extended Area Service (EAS) masts to provide coverage from all four mobile operators. Currently, commercial coverage from EAS masts is only available from EE – the operator responsible for the Emergency Services Network.

Mobile operators have also invested over £500 million to target ‘partial not spots’ across the UK, where customers can only access 4G if they are signed up with a mobile network operator that is active in the area.