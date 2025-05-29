UK Proms in the Park at Carlisle Castle on 4th, 5th July 2025 conducted by Cumbrian born and bred Joe Davies and hosted by TV presenter Helen Skelton

The UK Proms in the Park tour 2025 is set to arrive in Carlisle, Carlisle Castle including The UK Dance Anthems Orchestra and The UK Proms Orchestra on 4th and 5th July 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 5th July, the mighty fortress on the border between England and Scotland; Carlisle Castle in Cumbria will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms. Conducted by Joe Davies and TV presenter Helen Skelton both from Cumbria, Helen will host the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

Conductor Joe Davies said: “I couldn't be more excited for the Proms in Carlisle. Bringing an evening of brilliant music to the UK's finest county will be something special! I've always been proud to be a Cumbrian: it's a county with a rich and diverse history, full of music, art, and literature. This event will pay homage to this, and it's fantastic we're able to perform in the iconic Carlisle Castle. Featuring Cumbrian legend Helen Skelton, this will be a special concert!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently praised for his 'musical brilliance' (Seen and Heard International), Joe Davies is a Conductor from Cumbria. Born and bred in Appleby, Joe attended QEGS in Penrith.

Carlisle Castle

Joe Davies is Assistant Conductor of the English Symphony Orchestra, Canterbury Symphony Orchestra, Oxford Millennium Orchestra, Leamington Sinfonia, Solway Sinfonia, and Coventry & Warwickshire Youth Orchestra, and Artistic Director of the Cumbria Opera Group. In 2016, Joe founded the Cumbria Opera Group to bring world-class opera into Cumbria. Opera in Cumbria, by Cumbrians, for Cumbria which will take place on 21st - 30th August 2025.

Joe graduated with a First Class Degree in Music from St Peter’s College, Oxford, where he was awarded the Paul and Fiona Geddes Award for Academic Excellence and conducted the Oxford University Chorus. He then studied Orchestral Conducting at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, graduating with Distinction, where he studied under Michael Seal (Associate Conductor, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra). Joe's success at the Elgar Festival 2023 Conducting Masterclass led to invitations from Kenneth Woods to Assist projects with the English Symphony Orchestra, and Joe continues to work with this orchestra throughout the UK, becoming their permanent Assistant Conductor in June 2024.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day where huge crowds took to the streets to sing, dance and rejoice.The following patriotic songs will be part of the evening; Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory, all three national anthems: Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Flower of Scotland, God Save the King as well as Cwm Rhondda, Auld Lang Syne, World in Union. The evening will also include British favourites; Sweet Caroline, Hey Jude and even a few sea shanty songs including Jack the Lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event in Carlisle is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations including Attingham Park, Harewood House, Plas Newydd, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton, Bolsover Castle. Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

Conductor Joe Davies

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Carlisle Castle, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Carlisle a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Carlisle Castle is the perfect venue, and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Proms Weekend kicks off on Friday 4th July with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists and dancers. Gates open at 5.30pm. The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring DJ Cheadle.

Conductor Joe Davies from Cumbria

This will be followed by the classic “Last Night of the Proms” concert on the Saturday evening (5th July), featuring popular movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites. Gates open at 5.30pm followed by support act “The Siglo Section” at 6pm, performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes. The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7:30pm. Visitors can expect a new set list, vocalists and dancers, talented support acts - all on a new and improved stage.

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists this year. Carlisle Castle was such a special concert for us last year, and this year we’ve tweaked and tuned the programmes for both evenings to give you more of everything! More music, more singing, more dancing, more fun! We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.

Tickets for both nights are available at https://www.ukproms.com/ where you can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.