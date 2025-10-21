UK Sport and Fitness Habits Survey 2025: How Britons Stay Active

UK Sport and Fitness Habits Survey 2025

The 2025 Sport Habits Survey was conducted during August and September 2025.

The 2025 Sport Habits Survey explored how people across the United Kingdom approach sport, exercise, and physical activity in their daily lives. It looked at how often they move, what motivates them, and what stops them from being active. The study also compared habits by age, gender, and region to paint a full picture of the nation’s relationship with movement and wellbeing.

The nationwide research was conducted by the Ceskeonlinecasina.com team during August and September 2025. A total of 3,000 adults from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland took part. The questionnaire was completed online, and responses were carefully weighted to reflect the UK population. The results reveal how Britons are living, working, and exercising in 2025 — a time when wellbeing, flexibility, and balance have become central to daily life.

Physical activity has grown into a key part of modern living. After the pandemic reshaped routines, more people now see exercise not only as a way to stay fit but also as a path to better mental health and social connection. The survey shows a nation that wants to move more, but still faces familiar challenges like time pressure, cost, and motivation.

For public health bodies, local authorities, and community sports organisations, these findings provide valuable insights. They reveal where participation is strong, where support is needed, and how new trends — from walking groups to sport apps — are changing the UK’s approach to active living.

Staying Active Across the UK

Three out of four UK adults take part in some form of sport or physical activity every week. Walking and hiking lead the way, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they do it regularly. Gym workouts come next, followed by cycling, running, and swimming. Newer activities like Pilates and yoga are also on the rise, especially among women aged 25 to 44.

Almost 30 percent of people exercise four or more times a week. But 11 percent admit they do no sport at all. This gap highlights how habits and motivation can vary widely between groups and regions.

The survey also found that 37 percent of adults became more active over the last two years. Many link this change to post-pandemic health awareness and the flexibility of working from home.

Regional Differences

Activity levels differ across the UK. Manchester has the most active population, with 82 percent exercising weekly. Bristol and Glasgow follow closely behind. Londoners are leading adopters of new sport trends like pickleball and reformer Pilates.

In contrast, Northern Ireland shows the lowest participation rate at 58 percent. Yorkshire and the Humber stand out for community engagement. Over 40 percent of respondents there belong to local sports clubs or amateur teams.

These differences show how access, culture, and local facilities shape fitness habits.

Gender and Age Insights

Men are slightly more active than women. About 78 percent of men and 69 percent of women say they exercise weekly. But women are more likely to focus on mental wellbeing. Nearly half say they work out to reduce stress or improve mood.

Men, on the other hand, tend to be motivated by appearance or competition. Many say they want to look fit for their partner or beat friends on fitness apps.

Younger adults aged 18 to 24 are the most adventurous. Over half have tried new or trendy sports such as cold-water swimming, bouldering, or axe throwing. Their openness to new experiences could shape future fitness trends across the UK.

Mental Health and Motivation

The connection between exercise and mental health is clear. Over half of all respondents say they exercise to boost mood or manage stress. Among parents, many say they want to set a positive example for their children.

Technology also plays a role. Forty-one percent of adults use fitness apps or tracking tools to stay motivated. Some compete with friends online. Others follow fitness influencers on social media. The digital side of sport is now a powerful driver of engagement.

But motivation also has lighter sides. One in five people admit they work out mainly to justify eating more. This blend of health and humour reflects how personal and varied fitness goals can be.

Barriers to Getting Active

Despite overall enthusiasm, many still struggle to stay consistent. The biggest barrier is time. Over 40 percent say their schedule makes it hard to exercise regularly. Cost is another issue, with almost a third saying gym fees are too expensive.

Some people find sport boring or repetitive. Others face work, study, or family pressures that limit free time. Bad weather also stops many from exercising outdoors.

A smaller group feel self-conscious or “not fit enough” to join a gym. Access to facilities can also be an obstacle, especially in rural areas. And a few report health conditions or injuries that prevent regular activity.

These barriers highlight the need for flexible, inclusive, and affordable fitness options.

Emerging Sport Trends

New sports are making their mark. Activities like pickleball, aerial yoga, and spikeball are gaining followers, especially in cities. However, many still see them as short-lived fads.

London and other large urban areas are leading this experimentation. Younger people are more willing to try new classes, games, and challenges. Meanwhile, community sports continue to thrive in smaller towns, offering social connection and team spirit.

What the Results Mean

The 2025 Sport Habits Survey shows a nation that values staying active for both body and mind. Walking and gym sessions remain central to the UK’s fitness culture. But the reasons people move are shifting. Mental wellbeing, family example, and social connection now rank higher than pure competition.

The findings send a clear message to public health organisations and community leaders. People want sport that fits their lifestyle — accessible, affordable, and emotionally rewarding.

Whether it’s a parent walking with their child, a young adult joining a new trend, or a group tracking their progress through an app, movement continues to unite the UK. Sport is not just about performance anymore. It’s about feeling good, staying connected, and finding balance in modern life.