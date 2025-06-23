Union Street Baptist Church celebrates grand opening of new community garden

Rev Catriona Gorton and Mayor Sally Graham at the ribbon-cutting for the new community garden

Union Street Baptist Church in Crewe has officially opened a new community garden, marking a major milestone in its ongoing CW2 project, an initiative dedicated to strengthening ties between the church and the local community through practical support and shared spaces.

The garden was formally opened by the Mayor of Crewe, Councillor Sally Graham, on Saturday 21st June 2025. Residents, volunteers, and community groups gathered to celebrate the occasion and explore the new outdoor space.

Designed to be a welcoming and inclusive environment, the garden will be used by a range of groups who regularly meet at the church, including Rainbows and Brownies, the Stroke Survivors Group, T Club, and Warm Hub. It also supports the church’s Warm Place offering, a weekly drop-in held on Thursdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm, where visitors can enjoy hot drinks and a friendly, welcoming space. It offers a peaceful space for relaxation, socialising, activities, and events, helping to bring people together and support wellbeing across the community.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Graham praised the initiative, saying: “I’m thrilled to be invited to do this as I have a passion for community gardens, and it’s in the name: ‘community’. It was wonderful to hear how the community came together to make this happen, which always warms my heart.

It is an amazing asset to have. Gardening is so good for mental health, and that makes the community a healthier place to be. It’s great for bringing people together, it’s community cohesion. It’s something a bit different to invite people to, and you can hold all kinds of events here. I’m really happy to cut the ribbon and officially open the Community Garden.”

Reverend Catriona Gorton, Transitional Minister at Union Street, added: “This garden has been an extremely rewarding project. We wanted to create a space that everyone could enjoy, a place to connect, reflect, and support one another.

We’re already hearing how groups are planning to use it, and we hope it becomes a hub of positivity and community spirit for years to come.”

The CW2 project continues to focus on building strong community relationships through practical support, events, and outreach. The new garden is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared vision and commitment to making a difference.