United for life: Seven inspirational partners join the 2025 Westfield Health British Transplant Games in Oxfordshire

The Westfield Health British Transplant Games are proud to announce the support of seven incredible partners for this year’s event, taking place across Oxfordshire from 31 July to 3 August. The Games are both a celebration of the transplant community and an integral event in raising awareness about the importance of transplants and their life-changing effects. This year's games will bring together 54 teams from across the UK and over 2,641 entries, all striving for a total of 5,500 medals, with 198 live donors and 1,361 supporters joining the celebrations.

The Games are a powerful celebration of community spirit, and the support of British Liver Trust, Children's Liver Disease Foundation, School Scholars Systems, Global Kidney Foundation, MA Group, B. Braun Medical Ltd, and Fresenius Medical Care, allows this integral event to continue.

The British Liver Trust is the UK’s leading liver health charity, committed to transforming liver health through greater awareness, improved care and support, and a strong focus on prevention. In 2024, the Trust merged with the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation to form a single, united organisation supporting people of all ages and their families affected by liver disease. The charity continues to provide trusted information and support for patients, families, and healthcare professionals, along with dedicated services for children and young people affected by childhood liver conditions.

The Global Kidney Foundation (GKF), founded by Zahid Bhatti and individuals with lived transplant experience, is honoured to continue its support for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games. This inspirational event celebrates the resilience, strength, and determination of transplant recipients. GKF plays a vital role in raising awareness of the emotional, physical, and social challenges faced by patients particularly within underrepresented and minority communities while advocating for greater access to transplant care, education, and ongoing support.

The School Scholars Systems are another amazing supporter of the games. Their programmes are designed for individuals who were unable to complete their formal education or who now seek to gain new skills and qualifications. Their involvement reflects a broader commitment to empowering communities through knowledge while helping to raise awareness of the critical need for organ donation and the transformative impact it can have on lives.

The MA Group, having supported the 2022 European Transplant Games in Oxford, is now sponsoring the Golf Championships in the Games being held at the Oxfordshire Golf Course. As one of the UK’s leading integrated property services companies, MA Group recognises the importance of strong support systems during challenging times. This partnership reflects the company’s dedication to giving back and celebrating the resilience of transplant recipients and their families.

B. Braun Medical Ltd’s support of the British Transplant Games reflects their drive to protect and improve the health of those around the world. As sponsors of the fifty strong Sports Therapy Team in the Games, B. Braun Medical Ltd will ensure athletes are fit and ready to compete to the best of their abilities. Through its Avitum brand, the company provides dialysis solutions in the UK and drives progress by generating smart solutions and setting high standards, all grounded in the power of shared expertise. This partnership highlights the company’s dedication to advancing patient care and supporting those impacted by organ transplantation.

Fresenius Medical Care is another respected and returning supporter of the Games, reflecting their global commitment to improving and saving lives through accessible, innovative healthcare. As a leader in therapies for critically and chronically ill patients, Fresenius Medical Care provides essential products and services that support those on complex health journeys, including transplant recipients. Their involvement highlights a strong dedication to raising awareness of organ donation and enhancing the quality of life for patients and their communities.

Dr Paul Harden, Chair of the British Transplant Games and Transplant Active, said: “The Westfield Health British Transplant Games thrive off our valued supporters of lifesaving transplants. The games are not only a significant event for raising awareness of organ transplants, but they celebrate the strength, resilience and bravery of both organ donors and transplant recipients. The Games and the transplant community are proud to have sponsors who are so committed to the improvement of healthcare and championing the gift of life through organ donation.”

For more information about the 2025 Westfield Health British Transplant games, visit britishtransplantgames.co.uk/.