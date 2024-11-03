Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington

There are lots of activities coming up at St Symphorian's Church. Please book the dates in your diary

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday, November 6 - Durrington Book Club meets in St Symphorian's Church Hall New Road BN123 3HU (door on church side of building). Meeting starts at 2.30pm

Friday, November 15 - Church quiz evening. Start time to be confirmed. Free evening with bar and hot snacks available. Maximum of six per team. To sign up email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, November 19, Durrington You Group meet for their Festive Celebration with mince pies and raffle. Ann Marie Lovejoy will host an enlightening talk on the origins of Christmas traditions, exploring why we celebrate the holiday the way we do.

Christmas Fayre

She will delve into the historical and cultural roots of beloved customs such as decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, and singing carols. Attendees will discover the fascinating blend of pagan, Christian, and modern influences that have shaped these practices over centuries, providing a deeper understanding of the season's rich tapestry of traditions.

Saturday, November 23, Organ Recital from Fr Paul Nash with coffee morning. St Symphorian’s Church Durrington Hill from 10am until 12noon. Proceeds in aid of the Hall refurbishment appeal.

Saturday, December 7, St Symphorian’s Christmas Fayre 11am-3pm. Carol singing, stalls, games, food and refreshments. Something for everyone.