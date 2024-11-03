Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington
Wednesday, November 6 - Durrington Book Club meets in St Symphorian's Church Hall New Road BN123 3HU (door on church side of building). Meeting starts at 2.30pm
Friday, November 15 - Church quiz evening. Start time to be confirmed. Free evening with bar and hot snacks available. Maximum of six per team. To sign up email [email protected]
Tuesday, November 19, Durrington You Group meet for their Festive Celebration with mince pies and raffle. Ann Marie Lovejoy will host an enlightening talk on the origins of Christmas traditions, exploring why we celebrate the holiday the way we do.
She will delve into the historical and cultural roots of beloved customs such as decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, and singing carols. Attendees will discover the fascinating blend of pagan, Christian, and modern influences that have shaped these practices over centuries, providing a deeper understanding of the season's rich tapestry of traditions.
Saturday, November 23, Organ Recital from Fr Paul Nash with coffee morning. St Symphorian’s Church Durrington Hill from 10am until 12noon. Proceeds in aid of the Hall refurbishment appeal.
Saturday, December 7, St Symphorian’s Christmas Fayre 11am-3pm. Carol singing, stalls, games, food and refreshments. Something for everyone.