Uplifting dementia café at Colchester care home helps to ‘lighten the burden of responsibility’

The monthly support group is held in the bistro at Alderwood Care Home, located on Essex Hall Road in Colchester, and is open to the whole community.

Alderwood is a 65-bed specialist dementia care home and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Home manager Nicola Leaney said: “The dementia café has been set up to be a social space where people who are caring for a loved one living with dementia can access information and practical advice, but also for them to connect, share experiences, and receive emotional support.

“Some of our regular attendees have a family member that is cared for at Alderwood, or a different care home, others are people from the local community who are caring for loved ones at home.

“Dementia impacts the lives of the partners and children of those people going through this journey. It can be an isolating experience and often people don’t know where to start, or who to ask for help.

“We facilitate the group and always make sure that one of our nurses attends to provide expert help and advice, but it’s Jan who leads the group.”

Jan Wilson volunteers her time to lead the monthly dementia café at Alderwood. Her mum Eileen is living with dementia and is cared for at Alderwood Care Home.

“My own journey as a carer has created many challenges over the years,” said Jan, who previously ran an Alzheimer's support group before it had to close due to the pandemic.

“The shared experiences of other carers has been of enormous help to me, just knowing that I am not on my own.

“The group is an outlet for expressing all kinds of feeling and emotions. For me, it’s been a form of therapy! I always leave meetings feeling uplifted and that the burden of responsibility is lighter, not only for myself but the other participants. Sharing experiences is what keeps me going.”

David Wright regularly attends the group but also runs an informal drop-in café at the care home each week. His wife Janine is living with dementia and is cared for on Alderwood’s dementia suite.

He said: “We sit and share stories over a cuppa and a slice of cake. Having a relaxed, social setting helps everyone to feel at ease. Knowing that there are others going through the same challenges that I am makes me feel less alone. I started the weekly drop-in so that no one has to cope on their own, and it helps to give me a purpose.

“It’s during those early days, when a loved one has been diagnosed with dementia, that I feel the dementia café is an especially vital resource. It can be an overwhelming time and being able to receive expert guidance and emotional support is incredibly helpful.”

The care home often organises guest speakers to attend the dementia café. Gillian Acland is an advanced nurse practitioner and is a recurring guest speaker.

“This is a wonderful group, so friendly, welcoming and compassionate,” said Gillian.

“It provides a safe environment for people to share experiences, regardless of it being good, bad or challenging. Nobody is judged for sharing feelings which they may be uncomfortable with.

“Everyone who attends has so much personal experience and yet they all remain curious, inviting discussion and sharing ideas, opinions and epiphanies. The quality of the conversations are inspirational and invite learning.

“Alderwood has set a gold standard for carers support, unfortunately there are still many it has not reached.”

Home manager Nicola added: “The group is making a real difference to people, but we would like to reach even more. We want this to become bigger and better. It’s not a WI meeting, it runs deeper than that, it’s the emotional connection that makes the dementia café a much needed resource for our community.”

Alderwood offers residential, nursing, specialist dementia and end of life care. For more information about the dementia café, call Alderwood on 01206 237317.

