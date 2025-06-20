Urgent heatwave tyre warning for drivers as temperatures soar

Tell us your news

Drivers are urged to check tyre pressure right away as temperatures are set to hit 33°C this weekend. With parts of the UK forecast to reach a scorching 33°C this weekend, drivers are being urged to check their tyre pressure immediately as the extreme heat poses serious safety risks.

Experts at Yellowhite warn that high temperatures can cause significant problems for vehicles, with this simple check potentially saving drivers from expensive repairs and dangerous blowouts.

The heat can cause tyre pressure to increase dramatically, raising the risk of experiencing a blowout while driving. This occurs due to thermal expansion, which causes tyres to expand in hot weather. As temperatures climb, the air inside tyres expands, taking up more space and increasing internal pressure. At the same time, friction from the road surface and continuous flexing during turns generate additional heat, potentially over-inflating the tyre and leading to a blowout.

Key Safety Warnings

Check tyre pressure before every journey during the heatwave

during the heatwave Inspect tyres when cold for accurate pressure readings as warm tyres give false readings

for accurate pressure readings as warm tyres give false readings Look for signs of wear and tear - heat worsens existing tyre damage

- heat worsens existing tyre damage Ensure all tyres are inflated to the manufacturer's recommended pressure found in the vehicle manual or on a sticker inside the driver's door frame

A tyre blowout is characterised by sudden loss of air pressure, which can lead to a loss of vehicle control, making the car difficult to handle and potentially dangerous to the driver and other road users. A blowout can damage the wheel and other parts of the vehicle, leading to repair bills of hundreds of pounds.

Expert Advice

"Your tyres warm up when you drive, and you can get a false pressure reading when they're warm," explains a spokesperson from Yellowhite. "Check your tyres before you set off, when they're cold, for an accurate reading. It's important to check your tyre pressure regularly anyway, but during the extreme heat like we're expecting this weekend, it becomes absolutely critical."

The company notes that whilst it's natural for tyre pressure to change with temperature changes, the extreme heat forecast for this weekend represents a particular risk period for drivers.

Additional Heatwave Vehicle Checks

Beyond tyre safety, drivers should also keep an eye on their vehicle's cooling system during the heatwave. High temperatures can lead to engine overheating, causing the coolant to evaporate and potentially reducing the engine's lifespan.

Car battery maintenance is equally important during extreme heat, as high temperatures can cause batteries to overheat, leading to fluid evaporation and reduced battery life.

When to Check Your Tyres

Before any journey during the heatwave period

during the heatwave period At least weekly during the summer months

during the summer months After long motorway trips where tyres experience sustained high speeds and heat

where tyres experience sustained high speeds and heat If you notice any unusual handling or vibration while driving

As the UK braces for one of the hottest weekends of the year, taking a few minutes to check tyre condition could prevent dangerous incidents and costly repairs on the roads.