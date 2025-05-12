VE Day 80 celebrated in style at Weymouth care home

A Weymouth care home proudly welcomed the community to join residents and their relatives for a joyful and nostalgic celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Care UK’s Anning House, on Cross Road, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed garden party with a piano concert provided by a former piano student of one of the residents, followed by a lively performance by Roland and Susannah, who provided the perfect atmosphere for a dance and a sing-along.

On the day, guests also enjoyed a 1940s themed buffet-style menu, as well as traditional English games in the garden – including croquet on the lawn.

Also in attendance at the special commemorative event were children from neighbouring school Holy Trinity, along with volunteers and residents’ friends and families

Resident Ann Fishwick, 88, reflected on her memories of such a unique time in history, saying: “I still have a photograph of me at the VE Day street party. I remember all the shops lit up with lights because we no longer had to use the black out curtains so the Germans couldn’t see us – so everyone put their lights on!”

Heidi Williams, General Manager at Anning House, said: “Here at Anning House, we had a fantastic time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the wonderful Weymouth community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“I’d like to thank the entire team for making this celebration possible and all the guests who joined us at Anning House for our party.

“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying the live performances, some delicious food and the company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”

Anning House incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and short-term respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

