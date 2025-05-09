VE Day 80th Anniversary Celebration Event ‘Musical Memories’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 10th May a concert has been arranged to support the fundraising for the pipe organ at Wellington All Saints Parish Church and Alzheimer’s Society.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This concert will feature the highly talented Matthew Richards, who was a contestant on the first series of ‘The Piano’ on Channel 4. Matthew will be playing Piano and Ukulele. From playing the piano at the age of 5, and discovering his natural ability of perfect pitch, Matthew, a visually impaired pianist and composer living in Wolverhampton, later became the Musical Director of The George Formby Society in 2010 and has also been featured on BBC Midlands Today. This event has been organised as a celebration of the 80th anniversary VE Day.

The afternoon, community focussed, event (3.30 – 5.30pm) will be entirely free thanks to generous support from Wellington Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event will include a free cream tea during the interval; please book your ticket to order your cream tea as a help with catering arrangements.

Mathew Richards

Tickets for this event can be booked by phoning 07976100321

This is a dementia friendly event and there will be a retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and All Saints Church Organ Restoration Fund.

Contact: Jonathan Lloyd: 07976100321.

All Saints Organ Restoration Project Team, All Saints Parish Centre, Lychgate Walk, TF3 1HA.