Veterans Set to Tackle Weighted 10K Challenge to Support Mental Health Awareness

Five dedicated veterans will take on a military-style endurance challenge on Sunday, 13th April, competing in the Bolton Wanderers in the Community 10K carrying weighted Bergens to raise funds for mental health support services for veterans and their families.

The weighted ‘TAB’ (tactical advance into battle) sees them carry the heavy Bergens to represent the mental health burden many soldiers carry after leaving the armed forces.

The team from Pheniks Division CIC veterans boxing at Elite Community Hub have been donated places by the Bolton Wanderers Remembrance Group, and are seeking support from people and businesses to reach their goal to raise £3,000 to fund accredited training, resources, and vital support for local veterans facing mental health challenges.

Hughie Benson, founder of Pheniks Division explains the motivation behind the challenge: "Veterans supporting veterans – that's what this is about. Many fight battles long after they leave the battlefield. Some wounds are invisible, but their impact is lifelong. Too many veterans suffer in silence, struggling with mental health challenges, transition to civilian life, and a lack of ongoing support.

“The funds raised will directly support mental health awareness sessions specifically tailored to veterans and their families, providing much-needed resources and support for those who have served their country.”

Members of the public and businesses can support this vital cause by donating through the team's Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pitc?utm_term=7m5GkqAdJ for more information visit @pheniksdivision on social media.