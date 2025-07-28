Vets Now Newport celebrates five-year anniversary

Your World

As they mark a milestone anniversary, Vets Now Newport is championing the frontline figures who care for our pets when it matters most From frequent heart-stirring joy, stunning successes, to tearjerking cases - vet surgeon Bianca Bassanello shares a behind the scenes look into her busy role at Wales’ leading emergency 24/7 vets

Some of the sickest and most seriously injured pets in the country come through the doors of Vets Now's Newport clinic in Wales.

Bianca at Vets Now's Newport clinic, where she worked since it opened five years ago

This year, the team is celebrating five years of providing critical care to the region’s beloved pets. Since opening its doors in 2020, the dedicated team has treated over 30,000 pets and helped their worried owners.

From midnight mishaps to weekend emergencies, Vets Now Newport has become a lifeline for pet owners, with a team of over 30 emergency vets, nurses, animal care assistants and other support staff available 24/7.

As the clinic reaches its milestone fifth anniversary, one of their leading vets, Bianca Bassanello has shared a behind-the-scenes look into her busy role.

"On a day shift I'll be in at 7am, getting updates on any overnight patients before seeing a flow of new arrivals." said Bianca. "On nights, there’s often an evening rush before potentially an early hours’ lull allowing me to do tests or treatments for the incoming day team – and maybe even grab a reviving cuppa."

“We have all the equipment and surgical set-up to deal with all kinds of emergencies. Although there are so many cases, each one is individual and personal and happy stories come readily to mind."

Like Chester, a dog that came in recently with rare tetanus and needed two weeks of intensive care. Initially, he couldn’t stand, required feeding tubes, fluids, antibiotics and wasn’t even up to wagging his tail.

“His great joy in life was his ball and when he, happily, got better and came back to visit us it was so lovely to see him playing with a brand-new ball. He’d roll it under a cupboard, and we’d have to take turns getting down to fetch it for him.”

Owners can bring their poorly pet in at any time, and Bianca and her fellow vets, nurses and animal care assistants see emergency cases right through the day and night and form a close bond with the animals under their care.

Although it can be full-on and pressured at times, Bianca says she became an emergency vet because she loves the sheer variety of cases, never knowing what might come through the door next and, of course, that feeling of making a real difference.

There’s frequently heart-stirring joy and stunning successes, but when nothing can be done despite everyone’s best efforts, she says there’s sometimes just one thing to do – have a good cry.

“It’s not a case of going home after a tough night and having a weep at home, I often get upset in clinic,” she adds.

“We all really care and, while I try not to, when I have a cried in front of owners at least they can see how much it matters to me. And since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen so many thank you cards. Owners are so grateful and lovely.”

And even when she heads home at the end of a busy shift, Bianca always has a connection to the clinic – thanks to the poorly cat she recently adopted.

“He’s a big ginger cat that came in as a stray and there was nowhere for him to go,” said Bianca, who has been a vet for 16 years and at the Vets Now Newport clinic since its first day.

“I helped temporarily by fostering him for a bit, and despite us trying all avenues, we didn’t have a lot of success in finding a new home. He’s absolutely lovely, so I decided to officially adopt him, and Paulo Fernando – named after my grandad - has become part of the family."

Bianca at home with her recently adopted cat, Paulo Fernando

Since it opened in the spring of 2020, Vets Now's 24-hour emergency clinic in Newport has gone from strength to strength, expanding both staff numbers and facilities to meet the fast-growing demand.

For more information and where to find Vets Now Newport, visit https://www.vets-now.com/find-an-emergency-vet/newport/