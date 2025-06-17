Virgin Atlantic Holidays brings a touch of Maldives atmosphere to Chelmsford

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO

As part of a joint campaign to elevate the vast choices available for that once-in-a-lifetime Maldivian escape, Virgin Atlantic Holidays has joined forces with Atmosphere Core, the market leader in immersive all-inclusive vacations, to present a selection of in-store experiences that represent each of the groups’ private islands, sharing a taster for what awaits in the world’s top oceanic destination.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the 16th June to the 30th June, customers to Virgin Atlantic Holidays store in Chelmsford will be truly spoilt in the lap of heartfelt hospitality as Atmosphere Core introduces its three distinct brands and nine unique island escapes. This exotic journey takes customers through the refined elegance of THE OZEN COLLECTION Atmosphere Core’s premium collection of two private islands, the three 5-star Atmosphere Hotels & Resortsportfolio where a new experience awaits, finishing with the laid-back natural lifestyle that emanates from the four COLOURS OF OBLU resorts - all of which complimented with the hotelier’s award-winning ELE|NA spa and wellness experience.

Claire Francis & Caroline Styles are our Store Managers at Virgin Atlantic Holidays in Bond Street, Chelmsford, “When it comes to big ticket destinations like the Maldives, we know that many of our customers love to hear the advice of the experts. Whether it’s over water villas versus beach villas, or seaplane transfers versus boats, understanding the nuances of the Maldives can be key to making the right choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To assist guests when booking their Maldives escape, Virgin Atlantic Holidays is delighted to team up with Atmosphere to present examples of their guest experiences that are not to be missed. With the widest variety of resorts to suit every budget thanks to their unique Holiday Plan all-inclusive concept, our retail teams are ready to welcome guests and sharing in-depth information that will turn your good holiday into an unforgettable great one”.

The Virgin Atlantic Holidays team will be sharing a touch of Maldives decadence taking guests on a journey into the world’s most desirable archipelago destination, and for those inspired to book, a gift from Atmosphere’s unique award-winning wine program boasting partnerships with world class Champagne, Prosecco, and family wine producers.

Commenting on the immersive in-store experience with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Atmosphere Core’s Chief Commercial Officer Stéphane Laguette adds, "Once the destination of rich elites, sports celebrities and Hollywood stars, this stunning island archipelago quite rightly deserves its crown as the World’s number one choice for luxury escapes. As the popularity of the Maldives continues to grow at pace with multigenerational appeal, at Atmosphere we have crafted our fully inclusive Holiday Plans to cater for all needs and budgets. With our three distinct brands, we have options available for every traveller ranging from entry level affordable luxury, to stunning mid-scale 5-star private islands, to premium class 5-star plus exclusive escapes. We encourage everyone interested in the Maldives to come and experience a moment of true Maldivian hospitality with our partners at Virgin Atlantic Holidays this June”.

Launched in 2013, the award-winning Atmosphere Core ‘Holiday Plan’ concept pioneered the all-inclusive holiday in the Maldives and has set the company in a league of its own. Holiday Plan packages include seaplane or speedboat connections, all food and beverages, excursions, spa treatment, non-motorised watersports and daily schedules of engaging activities from sunrise yoga to pool parties to marine biology classes.

Follow this link to book your appointment with a Virgin Atlantic Holidays advisor.