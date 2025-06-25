Visit from newborn goats is 'a real joy' for animal-loving Glebe House resident Rosie

Jodie and Matt Fisk from Fisk Farm in Woodbridge brought newborn kids Millie, Dusty, and Todd to visit the residents at Glebe House Residential Care Home.

For Rosie Beecher, aged 85, the visit from the three bouncing baby goats, just one-month-old at the time of the visit, brought back strong memories of “country life”.

She said: “I was always surrounded by animals from a young age. I loved horses and competed in point-to-point horse riding competitions.

“It was a real joy to spend time with the goats and chat to Jodie and Matt about their work. The three little kids were really inquisitive, and happy to be held and petted. I am interested to see how long their horns grow!”

Rosie’s animal husbandry started by breeding cattle when she lived in Devon. She returned to Suffolk in 1985 and started breeding and showing Jacob sheep.

She added: “I was a member of the Jacob Sheep Society and was dedicated to promoting the breed. I was recognised for my work, winning many awards. Similarly to these goats, Jacobs are always horned, with either two or four horns being the most common.”

Glebe House, located on Rectory Road in Hollesley, is a 20-bed care home that offers residential, respite and dementia care.

The home organised for the local farmers to bring the goats for a visit as part of an animal-assisted therapy session.

Dawn Barnes, manager at Glebe House, said: “Reminiscence is an important aspect of our care and animal-assisted therapy is a wonderful way of helping our residents to recall precious moments from their younger days.

“It was wonderful to see how engaged Rosie was chatting about animal husbandry to Jodie and Matt and sharing some of her old photos with everyone. The goats evoked lots of memories and emotions for Rosie of both childhood pastimes and her passion for animals.”

Lots of the home’s residents enjoyed spending time with Millie and her two brothers Dusty and Todd.

Mary Orton, aged 88, showed the three goats around the home’s garden. She said: “Their bleating sounds just like a human child, and little Millie had a lot to say! How clever that she can balance on three legs so that she scratch behind her ear.”

Ingrid Stoddard, aged 87, loved having one of the goats on her knee so that she could stroke his fur. She commented: “The little ears are so soft. He looks like he’s smiling at me, so I think he has enjoyed the visit as much as I have!”

George Mark, aged 94, said: “They are such friendly and curious creatures. I love their eyes.”

Dorothy Thorpe, aged 91, was full of smiles as she held one of the brothers. She added: “Having a baby goat fall asleep inside your sweater is so calming!”

Located in the village of Hollesley near to Woodbridge, the team at Glebe House support each resident to live active and fulfilling lives.

