Stortford Fields

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, is pleased to announce that construction has officially commenced at its Stortford Fields development, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of 159 high-quality new homes in Bishop’s Stortford.

Vistry Group commences construction at Stortford Fields, delivering 159 new mixed-tenure homes in partnership with Leaf Living and Home Group

The scheme comprises a mix of apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, designed to offer a broad range of accommodation and help support local housing demands. Of the 159 homes being delivered, 105 will be available for private rent in partnership with single-family housing provider Leaf Living, and 54 of the homes will be affordable in partnership with Home Group, reinforcing Vistry’s commitment to providing the mix of homes that communities need.

Located within easy reach of local amenities, schools and transport links, Stortford Fields will offer thoughtfully designed homes that blend modern living with sustainable placemaking. The development forms part of Vistry’s wider strategy to build thriving communities and contribute positively to the areas in which it operates.

First handovers are anticipated in Summer 2026, with construction progressing in line with programme expectations.

Verity Macey, MD at Vistry Central Home Counties commented: “Vistry is committed to providing the mix of housing tenures that local residents need and Stortford Fields is a great example of this, delivering a mix of both affordable homes and homes for private rent, in collaboration with our valued partners Home Group and Leaf Living. It’s great to see work underway and we look forward to the community taking shape over the coming months.”

Leaf Living is a specialist provider of professionally managed new-build rental housing in the UK. Will Montague, CEO, said: “Offering choice to customers is absolutely crucial for fixing the housing crisis, an ethos we share with our partners Vistry. Professionally-managed homes for families to rent, in thriving communities in good locations, provide a sustainable and long-term solution for people who can’t get onto the housing ladder but need the stability and security that a traditional rental property might not provide. Stortford Fields is further testament to our commitment to delivering much-needed, high-quality rental homes locally, adding to our existing portfolio of homes already available to residents in this location.”

Greg Taylor, Development and Delivery Manager at Home Group, says: “Home Group have had great success working with Vistry at Stortford Fields, having recently taken handover of 21 high specification homes in the Western Neighbourhood. Following this we have acquired a further 54 homes, consisting of Affordable Rent and Shared Ownership tenures. The demand for this area has proved strong and we continue to strengthen our relationship with Vistry and the Local Authority by investing in Stortford Fields Development. We are looking forward to starting on site for the latest parcel acquired, in the coming weeks.”