Walk On By: Kent ramblers encouraged to stop by a Redrow development during National Walking Month

Redrow South East Walking Month

•Redrow South East reveals the best walks across their developments •Kent walkers encouraged to stop by a show home this May for a coffee and sneak peek at their show homes

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- As May marks National Walking Month, Redrow South East is encouraging residents and local communities to lace up their boots and explore the beautiful countryside right on the doorstep of its most popular developments.

From coastal paths to woodland trails, Redrow developments across Kent are perfectly placed for scenic strolls, rigorous rambles and hilly hikes. Throughout the month of May, they’re encouraging ramblers to walk by one of their developments for a cup of tea & a sneak peek around the show homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With health, wellbeing, and connection to nature more important than ever, Redrow South East’s Sales Team has curated the top walks for local Kent homebuyers.

Top Walks Around Redrow’s South East developments include:

Deal – Betteshanger Park Circular Trail

Just steps away from the Greenways development, Betteshanger Park is a 250-acre country park built on a rejuvenated colliery. It boasts a 6.3km circular walking trail that meanders through enchanting woodlands, open fields, and a serene pond. The park is perfect for families as it includes cycling tracks, a café and nature play areas.

Sittingbourne - Milton Creek Country Park & Surrounding Trails

A stone’s throw from the Amber Fields and Regent Quay developments, Milton Creek Country Park offers a peaceful escape with flat, well-maintained paths ideal for young families and casual walkers. The park features wetlands, meadows, and woodlands, with a circular 5.1 km trail.

Ashford – Conningbrook Lakes Country Park

Located a short distance from Crown Hill View, this 34-hectare park is a haven for walkers and cyclists with three lakes, grasslands, and wet woodlands. It’s unique setting is an opportunity to explore the surrounding area and the riverside’s wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East, said: "We design our developments to be more than homes, they’re gateways to nature. National Walking Month is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the outdoors and show how Redrow communities are perfectly positioned for residents to enjoy active, balanced lifestyles."

Redrow developments also include pedestrian-friendly layouts, green open spaces, and connections to public footpaths, to encourage walking not just in May, but all year round.

To find out more information about Redrow South East’s developments please visit here.