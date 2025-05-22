Wanderlust at home: Meet the u3a members travelling the world from their armchairs

Swansea u3a Armchair Travel group

As spring blossoms into summer, many of us begin to dream of sun-soaked escapes and far-flung adventures beyond the UK. But exploring the world isn't limited to those who can travel. At armchair travel groups within u3a, members can enjoy lifelong learning and shared passions through groups that explore global cultures, destinations, and experiences—without ever needing to pack a suitcase!

u3a is one of the UK’s biggest member-led organisations. It's all about bringing together people who’ve stepped away from full-time work and want to keep learning, making friends, and..most importantly...having fun. For travel lovers, there’s a whole world of u3a groups that connect like-minded explorers ready to swap stories, spark ideas, and relive memories.

A particularly popular way to ‘travel’ from the comfort of your own postcode is through u3a’s Armchair Travel Groups. These vibrant groups are popping up across the country, each filled with members eager to share tales of their journeys, from city breaks to wild safaris.

One such group is the Swansea u3a Armchair Travel Group.

Richard Beale, the group leader, shared:

"I am fortunate enough to have a group of well-travelled people who are willing to offer talks. We recently had a talk on The Galapagos Islands which I would love to go to. Joining the u3a has given me a whole new circle of friends through the groups I belong to including short tennis, bowls, family history and previously Spanish as well as Armchair Travel."

Across these groups, stories fly faster than a budget airline! Members love to swap adventures, share laughter, and reminisce about their travels, whether that’s trekking across Peru, cruising through Scandinavia, or simply discovering a hidden gem in the UK.

Louise Hughes, a Swansea u3a Armchair Travel member, added:

"I am a wildlife photographer and artist and have been fortunate to visit a number of countries and all five continents and have a passion for travel and learning about other cultures. It’s very interesting to hear from other people about their travels, presentations can bring back memories and offer tips for future possible travel."

Louise continues, "I joined u3a to extend my interests and knowledge as there is such a wide range of activities available. In addition it is an opportunity to meet others of like mind and meet socially. There’s also the opportunity to contribute to groups and the wider organisation. u3a has allowed me to extend my knowledge, introduced new friends and has helped to keep my body and mind active!"

When you join u3a, you’re not just signing up for a group, you’re joining a community where your passions are welcomed, your stories are valued, and there’s always something new to discover. Whether you're dipping into travel talks, joining a fitness class, diving into local history, or learning a new language, u3a is where curiosity and community meet.

So, if you’re ready for fun, fancy some hands-on hobbies, and love being part of a friendly, welcoming crowd…you know what to do!

Find your local u3a at u3a.org.uk